“He’s super supportive”: Jessica Blevins steps down from role as Ninja’s manager

Jessica Blevins released an interview, mentioning that she will no longer be Ninja’s manager. It’s been a month since Imane “Pokimane” was brigaded by the fellow Twitch streamer and content creator Adams “JiDionPremium,” with Tyler “Ninja” hopping into the drama.

After the huge tussle, Blevins came out on February 5 to notify that she would step down as Ninja’s manager. She tweeted out a press interview via Twitter using Sportify It.

Blevins mentioned that she would be making plans for her streaming career and would hire a new manager for the Twitch megastar.

Jessica Blevins stepping down after Ninja and Pokimane drama

Blevins has been managing Ninja’s content since 2017, when they got married. After five years working as the Fortnite legend’s manager, she now aims to build her own brand and kick start her streaming career, according to her interview.

She said:

“I’m really excited. Over the last year, I’ve been growing my brand similar to what I did with Tyler. I have a PR team. I signed with CAA. Before, I was focusing on Tyler, so now I’m focusing on my brand simultaneously.”

Blevins added that there would be someone else taking up her role:

“We’re realizing that there will come a time, and it may come sooner rather than later, that I won’t be his manager anymore. But with how much I’m doing, there’s going to be a time when we need to hire a manager that we can trust. Someone who eats, breathes, and sleeps team Ninja, as I have done, and I can focus on my own stuff and take a step back.”

She concluded her interview by saying that Ninja is super supportive and he wants her to be happy:

“He’s super supportive. He just wants me to be happy.”

On February 5, Jessica posted new information about her latest career path. She plans to team up with Xbox and OPI to share and bring the duo’s new gaming-inspired spring collection.

Back in January, when Jidion was handed a fourteen-day suspension from Twitch due to his hate bridage on Pokimane’s Twitch chat, Ninja offered his help to the former to reduce his suspension duration. He offered to help him while he was livestreaming.

Pokimane countered Ninja’s offer of help towards Jidion by showing numerous clips of the Fortnite Icon talking about this subject matter. Later on, Tyler’s better half messaged Pokimane while she was streaming.

Jessica wrote that she and Ninja planned on suing her based on defamation of his character if Pokimane did not stop showing the clip of Ninja. Blevins claimed that Ninja never tried to reach out to JiDion and offered him help regarding his ban appeal.

On February 4, the feud between both parties ended. Pokimane and Jidion were seen on Twitter sharing burgers and clarifying to their audiences that they’re now moving ahead from the controversy.

Fans react to Jessica Blevins moving on

Audiences on Twitter were very divisive about Jessica’s career decision. They poked fun at her, stating that the timing was fascinating for such an announcement. Some also mentioned how she went against a fellow female streamer by threatening to sue her.

Blevins plans to stream on Twitch. She currently has 450k followers and is known for playing the horror-survival multiplayer game Dead by Daylight.

