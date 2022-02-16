JiDion and Pokimane’s latest collaboration video is breaking the internet, and here’s why

After a month-long drama, it finally seems like the beef between Pokimane and Jidon “JiDion” has finally come to an end. A video uploaded by JiDion on February 15 clarified the scenario between both the parties and broke the internet.

The sixteen-minute-long video contained a lot of footage from the interaction between Pokimane and JiDion, where they talk about the drama and how it all started. JiDion went over to Poki’s house, where they sat down and conversed. Pokimane mentioned how this interaction would be the first “trust” test:

“This is gonna be our first like, trust test. You know?

Pokimane and JiDion sit down and talk about their drama in the latest collaboration video

The background behind the tweet, which was made on JiDion’s account on February 4, has finally been revealed. The duo was seen sharing a couple of burgers at Poki’s house when JiDion asked his fans to ask them questions.

WiDion @Jidion6 Ask me and Poki questions Ask me and Poki questions https://t.co/WwG3s8WCuk

During the video, the duo conversed about the whole drama and controversy. According to JiDion, both have settled down the fiasco, and it has all cooled down now. JiDion mentioned the following as he shook hands with Poki:

“So, me and Poki, we’re good now. We had a conversation. I am not gonna lie, I did think you were the reason I got banned. I feel like theres a lore about you. When people talk about you, they get sniped.”

Pokimane responded to JiDion's statement by saying:

“We’re hommies now! It almost makes me feel bad because I am like, oh my god I am forcing platforms to like, put into actions into their Terms of Service. I dont want to do that. Like, if you remove my name with anyone else’s name, you still wouldve gotten banned.”

JiDion confessed that it was his bad and he was reckless during the whole situation and apologized to the Twitch star:

“I was reckless as f**k. Like I was really really rude and mean like that. So I do wanna apologize. Another reason why I wanted to stop this, because a lot of you guys were using me as a scapegoat just to get at her. And I am like, bro, no!”

Later in the video, both the content creators go out to a fast-food drive-through and order a whole meal of burgers and take it back to Pokimane’s house, where they continued their conversation.

The Twitch star asked JiDion why he decided to use her unfiltered picture as his main profile picture on Twitter. JiDion answered:

“I am not gonna lie, I was drunk a little bit because everytime I died in Five Nights at Friddie, I had to take a shot, so I was like pretty drunk.”

JiDion continued to talk about the topic of unfiltered pictures and mentioned that:

“If you keep that mindset of, like damn, I dont want to give anybody amunitiuon about me not being a 100%, when you do show yourself not at a 100% that’s gonna give them the amunition to look! Bro, I say like, no b*lls, you should just like tweet out that picture of you. No, I mean like for real. You could be like “this face makes more money than you’ll ever see in your life”. Jus talk your s**t!”

Poki would later tweet out a selfie of herself with the same caption.

pokimane @pokimanelol this face makes more money than you’ll ever see in your life this face makes more money than you’ll ever see in your life https://t.co/ZB1dtKexr8

The video then ended with JiDion mentioning how they planned on going to a cookhouse. He asked his viewers to participate by liking the video, and at a certain threshold, the duo would again collaborate soon.

Fans react to JiDions collaboration with Pokimane

Fans on the YouTube comment section applauded JiDion for taking the initiative to apologize and collaborate with the Twitch star.

JiDion's fans spread positivity in the comment section (Images via JiDionPremium/YouTube)

The video currently sits at 808k views and 238k likes and has been very well received by the fans and audiences. It can finally be said that the beef and drama between JiDionPremium and Pokimane has come to a positive conclusion, and both of them are on good terms now.

