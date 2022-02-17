How the Pokimane x JiDion controversy ended

JiDion and Pokimane's latest collaboration has undoubtedly taken the internet by storm. Nearly a month after the feud began, the two content creators have finally put their differences aside and officially declared an end to the controversy.

This article dives into the controversy, which began with JiDion's infamous hate-raid and ended with their unexpected collaboration.

WiDion @Jidion6 Ask me and Poki questions Ask me and Poki questions https://t.co/WwG3s8WCuk

It all began when Pokimane said

pokimane @pokimanelol

see you guys monday morning for a 12 hour comeback stream confirmed 48 hour suspension!see you guys monday morning for a 12 hour comeback stream confirmed 48 hour suspension!see you guys monday morning for a 12 hour comeback stream 😎

Jidion's reaction to her ban from Twitch motivated his viewers to raid her stream and leave hateful comments. When JiDion's audience started harassing members of Poki's chat, the Twitch star promptly ended her stream to discontinue the bullying. She expressed deep displeasure with the incident and demanded accountability.

Twitch suspended JiDion's account

Twitch later extended it to a permanent ban. However, the move pushed Poki into the receiving end of more hate.

Poki stated that she was being targeted for being a woman and received widespread support from the community.

pokimane @pokimanelol



so here's a list i’m tired of people minimizing the harassment i’ve received over the last week to “just L+ratio spam”so here's a list i’m tired of people minimizing the harassment i’ve received over the last week to “just L+ratio spam”so here's a list ⬇️ https://t.co/BUa7oqgRPB

JiDion involves Ninja into the controversy

Ninja and Jessica Blevins were soon pulled into controversy after JiDion approached the former for aid regarding the ban. Ninja promised to provide JiDion with his assistance and gave him the contact information for his Twitch representative.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Pokimane saying that Ninja and Jessica Blevins have still not apologized for the Jidion situation. She later says the Ninja/Jidion drama was likely the final straw in Jessica looking to step down as Ninja's manager. Pokimane saying that Ninja and Jessica Blevins have still not apologized for the Jidion situation. She later says the Ninja/Jidion drama was likely the final straw in Jessica looking to step down as Ninja's manager. https://t.co/oTljtyEAJI

Offended by Ninja's cooperation, Pokimane accused him of perpetuating misogyny within the streaming community. She soon received a stern message from Jessica Blevins, Ninja's manager and wife. Blevins threatened legal action against the streamer on the grounds of defamation of character.

pokimane @pokimanelol 🏻 i think jessica is trying to say that ninja PRETENDED to text his twitch representative, which i’m willing to accept and cannot disprove. i just wanted the clip out there to show what happened i think jessica is trying to say that ninja PRETENDED to text his twitch representative, which i’m willing to accept and cannot disprove. i just wanted the clip out there to show what happened 👍🏻

However, no further developments took place following the threat. Blevins stepped down as Ninja's manager, citing her interest in developing her streaming career.

Jessica Blevins @JessicaBlevins A lot of articles are speculating after my recent interview. I’ll eventually step down as manager for @Ninja so he gets full focus and time like I’ve been giving. BUT, I’m still happily and successfully balancing managing him and myself. I’m not going anywhere yet :) A lot of articles are speculating after my recent interview. I’ll eventually step down as manager for @Ninja so he gets full focus and time like I’ve been giving. BUT, I’m still happily and successfully balancing managing him and myself. I’m not going anywhere yet :)

JiDion apologized

After realizing his diminishing reputation and the tags of misogyny attached to his character, JiDion released a YouTube video and apologized for his actions. Following the video, he asked his viewers to stop all harassment against Pokimane.

Poki appreciated the gesture and agreed to move on. The two seemed to have amicably ended their feud, leaving the Ninja controversy open-ended.

pokimane @pokimanelol 🏻 i’m glad he apologized and told his viewers to chill. hope he does better in the future and that this’ll is the last time i have to talk about this i’m glad he apologized and told his viewers to chill. hope he does better in the future and that this’ll is the last time i have to talk about this 👍🏻

While the feud may have ended, the constant hate received by Poki did not. Several of her old, controversial videos resurfaced during this time. The streamer is taking action to remove them.

pokimane @pokimanelol



the olympic level reach could get gold medals tbh i truly cannot believe i have to say this but no, i don't do coke or any drugs for that matter. i’ve never even done a drinking stream y’allthe olympic level reach could get gold medals tbh i truly cannot believe i have to say this but no, i don't do coke or any drugs for that matter. i’ve never even done a drinking stream y’all 😫the olympic level reach could get gold medals tbh

JiDion and Poki surprise viewers with their collaborations

In a shock to their communities, the two content creators uploaded a snap of them sharing a meal. While the move was well appreciated as an act of maturity, several viewers speculated that the entire feud was a publicity stunt.

Amidst these speculations, the creators took the opportunity to shock their viewers with their friendly relationship. JiDion and Pokimane collaborated for a YouTube video on the former's channel, where they talked about the entire controversy.

The video is becoming widely popular as it officially marks the end of the controversy. The two are now on good terms and have hinted at possible future collaborations. However, JiDion remains permanently banned on Twitch.

Edited by Srijan Sen