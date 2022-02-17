How the Pokimane x JiDion controversy ended

JiDion and Pokimane's latest collaboration has undoubtedly taken the internet by storm. Nearly a month after the feud began, the two content creators have finally put their differences aside and officially declared an end to the controversy.
This article dives into the controversy, which began with JiDion's infamous hate-raid and ended with their unexpected collaboration.
It all began when Pokimane said
Jidion's reaction to her ban from Twitch motivated his viewers to raid her stream and leave hateful comments. When JiDion's audience started harassing members of Poki's chat, the Twitch star promptly ended her stream to discontinue the bullying. She expressed deep displeasure with the incident and demanded accountability.
Twitch suspended JiDion's account
Twitch later extended it to a permanent ban. However, the move pushed Poki into the receiving end of more hate.
Poki stated that she was being targeted for being a woman and received widespread support from the community.
JiDion involves Ninja into the controversy
Ninja and Jessica Blevins were soon pulled into controversy after JiDion approached the former for aid regarding the ban. Ninja promised to provide JiDion with his assistance and gave him the contact information for his Twitch representative.
Offended by Ninja's cooperation, Pokimane accused him of perpetuating misogyny within the streaming community. She soon received a stern message from Jessica Blevins, Ninja's manager and wife. Blevins threatened legal action against the streamer on the grounds of defamation of character.
However, no further developments took place following the threat. Blevins stepped down as Ninja's manager, citing her interest in developing her streaming career.
JiDion apologized
After realizing his diminishing reputation and the tags of misogyny attached to his character, JiDion released a YouTube video and apologized for his actions. Following the video, he asked his viewers to stop all harassment against Pokimane.
Poki appreciated the gesture and agreed to move on. The two seemed to have amicably ended their feud, leaving the Ninja controversy open-ended.
While the feud may have ended, the constant hate received by Poki did not. Several of her old, controversial videos resurfaced during this time. The streamer is taking action to remove them.
JiDion and Poki surprise viewers with their collaborations
In a shock to their communities, the two content creators uploaded a snap of them sharing a meal. While the move was well appreciated as an act of maturity, several viewers speculated that the entire feud was a publicity stunt.
Amidst these speculations, the creators took the opportunity to shock their viewers with their friendly relationship. JiDion and Pokimane collaborated for a YouTube video on the former's channel, where they talked about the entire controversy.
The video is becoming widely popular as it officially marks the end of the controversy. The two are now on good terms and have hinted at possible future collaborations. However, JiDion remains permanently banned on Twitch.