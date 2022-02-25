“They’re treating me better than actual friends that I have”: Pokimane compares GTA 5 RP and IRL friends

Imane “Pokimane” has been busy playing the game Grand Theft Auto 5 Roleplay (GTA 5 RP) with her friends for the past couple of months. The streamer has been caught up in multiple controversies and dramas since her streamer career took off in 2014.

Pokimane’s recent beef with Jidon “JiDion” finally came to an end when both the streamers and content creators were seen together collaborating on a video uploaded by JiDion on his main YouTube channel.

During a recent stream, the Twitch star mentioned how her friends in the virtual world of GTA 5 RP seemed more lifelike than the real friends she has outside of the virtual space. She dealt with a few bad instances with her real-life friends and compared them with the friends in GTA 5 RP by saying:

“The friends I’ve made on GTA are so f***ing nice, it blows my mind a little bit. Like, in and out of the game they’re treating me better than actual friends that I have.”

Pokimane talks about having faced disappointment with some real-life friends

Pokimane has been busy binge playing GTA 5 RP on her stream for a while now. During a recent stream, she had been viewing the streams of multiple influential roleplayers like xQc, Sykkuno, Buddha, AnthonyZ and Blaustoise.

After watching their stream for a couple of minutes, the streamer went on to talk about how different GTA 5 RP friends were from her real-life friends. After her initial statement, she went on to give reasons behind it by saying:

“But, the big reason also why I am kinda saying that and why I havent really touched is like, in the last couple of weeks, there’s been like two or three instances where I find out that a friend of mine has been like, talking s**t about me behind my back.”

She continued to talk about her personal experience:

“It’s kinda weird for me because I am like 25, you kind of expect s**t like that to happen when you’re in highschool. I guess its never been a big problem because, like I usually am not close enough with people to even be an issue.”

The Twitch streamer then spoke about how she wasn't very close with those friends, but had known them for a long period of time.

She soon moved on from the subject and went on to observe the other streamers she had been watching. After about an hour, she hopped in-game and played GTA 5 RP for three more hours before ending her stream.

Fans react to Pokimane’s experiences with her IRL friends

People on the streamer's Twitch chat were disheartened to hear of her sad experiences with her friends in real life. Some of them tried to speculate who it might be while some said that the backstabbing friends were “clout chasers”.

Fans in the streamer's chat reacting to her friends' actions (images via Pokimanelol/Twitch chat)

The streamer mentioned to her fans and audience that they wouldn't be able to guess who the person was. She also made it clear that it wasn't Kevin and clarified that he was one of the nicest people she had ever met.

Pokimane is one of the biggest streamers that gets entangled in controversies. She continues to receive hate messages from some JiDionPremium’s fans even after the huge tussle that went on for a month came to a closure.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan