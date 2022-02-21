Five times Pokimane got into feuds with Twitch streamers and other personalities

Imane “Pokimane” is one of the biggest streamers and influencers on the Purple streaming platform, Twitch. Due to her large fanbase and presence, it would be no surprise to see her get entangled in controversies and dramas.

In the first few months of 2022, the streamer managed to get banned as well as get into a huge tussle with another streamer and content creator that went on for a good chunk of a month.

Ever since her career kickstarted in 2014, the 25-year old Moroccan-Canadian streamer has established herself as a streaming mogul with over six million subscribers on YouTube and over eight million followers on Twitch. Following are the most recent and highly viral feuds she’s been a part of.

5) Pokimane vs 39daph

This feud dates back to 2019 where 39daph unfollowed Pokimane on Twitter. This out of the blue action from 39daph caught the fans' attention and tried to find the reason behind it. Later on, the art-focused streamer said:

“I literally had her on mute, so then I was like ‘OK I’m just gonna unfollow. And then she asked me, and I was like ‘I don’t watch your stuff’, and she was like ‘oh, it’s about SlikeR?’ I’m like ‘No, I don’t watch your stuff.”

Pokimane did not comment on what 39daph had to say. However, according to 39daph, Poki being upset at her for unfollowing her on Twitter was a bit ridiculous.

4) Pokimane vs LeafyIsHere

Back in 2020, when LeafyIsHere was a regular content creator, he made a comment about how Poki was in a relationship. This claim by the controversial commentator on YouTube gained a lot of attraction from the audiences of both the parties.

Another controversial podcaster and YouTuber Daniel “Keemstar” hopped into this and made a whole episode dedicated towards Poki and her alleged boyfriend.

3) Pokimane vs Keemstar

pokimane @pokimanelol @KEEMSTAR 🏻 @sssniperwolf ah resorting to cheap shots for easy twitter likes, a classic grown man’s move. I’ll just end by saying that the fact you deleted your tweets is enough proof that even you think what you did was messed up (or you can’t even stand by your own opinion lol). @KEEMSTAR @sssniperwolf ah resorting to cheap shots for easy twitter likes, a classic grown man’s move. I’ll just end by saying that the fact you deleted your tweets is enough proof that even you think what you did was messed up (or you can’t even stand by your own opinion lol). 👋🏻

Keemstar didn't just focus on Poki during the whole LeafyIsHere debacle. He and Poki had a massive feud back in 2018 when the drama was happening on Twitter.

Keemstar uploaded a DramaAlert episode focusing on Halloween and costumes. He also featured another controversial female content creator Alia “Sssniperwolf” where she was dressed and costumed as a Fortnite character.

Keemstar commented “Sssniperwolf is dressed up as a girl who Photoshops her Instagram pictures.” which was seen as a direct diss towards the Moroccan-Canadian streamer. The drama included fans of Sssniperwolf and Pokimane going against Keemstar on Twitter, where the feud went on for a few more days.

2) Pokimane vs JiDionPremium

The most recent drama occurred in January 2022. Poki had just been unbanned after a two-day ban when she was DMCA struck for streaming the American animated show Avatar: The Last Airbender.

As she was playing Valorant with her buddies, she noticed an influx of viewers who started spamming her chat. She initially thought it was some bot network attacking her stream but soon realized they were not bots but actual humans.

Her chat was being spammed “L + Ratio”. The cause for this was revealed to be JiDion, who told his chat members to brigade the streamer's chat with hate. This resulted in JiDion being banned for fourteen days as the drama escalated further.

As of now, the beef between both the parties has been sorted out and they are on good terms now. They were pictured sharing burgers on Twitter where the streamers asked their audience to ask them questions regarding their recent controversy.

1) Pokimane vs Ninja

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Pokimane calls out Ninja saying he will never address this situation cause he is scared of the repercussions of standing up to hate raiding and misogyny and it possibly killing his brand



Dear lordy Pokimane calls out Ninja saying he will never address this situation cause he is scared of the repercussions of standing up to hate raiding and misogyny and it possibly killing his brandDear lordy https://t.co/68eVlgXzUN

The Ninja drama was a collateral drama that occurred during the JiDion phase. Back when JiDion was banned for fourteen days on the platform, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins went on to help JiDion by saying that he would talk to Twitch staff about lowering his ban period.

This action by Ninja did not sit well with Poki and she went on to speak against the Fortnite megastar on her stream where she provided evidence against him.

Tyler’s manager and wife Jessica Blevins joined in on the drama as well. She went on to privately message the streamer as she streamed that the Blevins family was going to file a defamation lawsuit against Poki. This blew up and went viral on the internet.

A couple of days later, the drama died down and Jessica Blevins came out with a public message saying that she won't be Ninja’s manager anymore. She was looking to hire someone in her place so that she could focus on her streaming and personal career.

