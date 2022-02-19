Professional Tekken player gets kicked from organization for saying “men under 170 cm don’t have human rights”

Kana “Tanukana,” a professional Japanese Tekken player, recently made many remarks that were highly controversial and racial while live streaming on her channel.

This particular comment, where she mentioned men “don’t have human rights, " referred to males who are under 5ft 7inches (170 cm) in their height. Aside from this highly sexist remark, she has been seen making way more intense and controversial comments.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky In recent days, a female Tekken pro known as "Tanukana" was booted from her Org after saying that men under 5 ft 7 inches "don't have human rights" In recent days, a female Tekken pro known as "Tanukana" was booted from her Org after saying that men under 5 ft 7 inches "don't have human rights" https://t.co/DHJ1Y8Dl9M

Professional Tekken player makes controversial remarks about men, gets booted from her organization

During a recent stream on February 15, 2022, Tanukana went on a rant where she made intensely offensive remarks towards males and females. According to her, males under 170 cm and women with A-cup breast sizes do not have human rights.

Aside from this, the streamer made comments against people of color, LGBT, and various other demographics, where she criticized them based on their appearance and personality traits. She also made multiple comments against mental health and, in particular, depression.

A clip of the streamer has surfaced, which is entirely in Japanese. Her offensive rant can be seen by the viewers here:

After her comments went viral in Japan, many news outlets and blogs covered the streamers' recent comments. Following this, her Esports organization, "Cyclops Athlete Gaming," kicked her off their roster of Tekken players.

Cyclops Athlete Gaming is an Osaka-based multi-game organization with professional teams for games like Tekken, PUBG, Rainbow Six Siege, and Call of Duty.

Fans reacted to Tanukana’s controversial comments

Fans and audiences on Twitter had a polarizing reaction towards the said topic. People who did not know the whole context sided with the streamer by mentioning that telling jokes in this day and age is not allowed anymore.

darkness_nightfall @darkness_nightf @JakeSucky making a fun joke is not allowed anymore? @JakeSucky making a fun joke is not allowed anymore?

PRLiN @PerlinSam @JakeSucky As a dude who's 5 ft 8 inches it's a good joke @JakeSucky As a dude who's 5 ft 8 inches it's a good joke

Austin Reaves 3:16 @Doom_CMYK @JakeSucky We should take everyone seriously 100% of the time. No Jokes Allowed. This is Law @JakeSucky We should take everyone seriously 100% of the time. No Jokes Allowed. This is Law

People who knew about the streamer's past came forward with more evidence regarding her. A user on Twitter translated some of her comments.

🥕Voxnee🥕 @Voxnee @Doom_CMYK @JakeSucky She said many other things...this is the lighter of it. She said poor people should be gassed, plus things about blacks, depression and LGBTQ @Doom_CMYK @JakeSucky She said many other things...this is the lighter of it. She said poor people should be gassed, plus things about blacks, depression and LGBTQ

Since the news of the Esports organization’s action of firing the Tekken professional player, the word against her actions has spread across Japan like wildfire.

Japanese news outlets like ANN News Channel have covered the story on their official YouTube channel, which continues to get traction.

