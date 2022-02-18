"Eminem is not my top 5": Lil Uzi Vert takes a dig at Eminem on Adin Ross’ recent stream

On an earlier stream today, Adin Ross was joined by the famous American rapper Lil Uzi Vert. They were listening to a bunch of songs on his stream when the topic of Eminem came up. As the conversation continued, Lil Uzi Vert went on a defensive strike and took a diss against Eminem. According to Lil Uzi Vert:

“I dont know bro, it's hard. Really hard. I am really a fan of music and I’ll tell you, Eminem is not my top five.”

Adin Ross and Lil Uzi Vert argue about Eminem’s music on stream

VOD for the clip starts at 02:25:02, Quote from 02:26:02

Adin Ross had been streaming for around two hours, where he was reacting to viewers’ content. He did a bit of social media judging, where he went onto his audience’s social media accounts and critiqued their recent posts.

After about a few hours in, Adin started to listen to music on his stream and, in particular, the rap genre. He had a playlist running on Spotify where he and his Twitch chat judged which tracks in the playlist were good and which ones were not.

He was on a call with the famous American rapper and musician Lil Uzi Vert. They were both listening to tracks simultaneously and were going along the flow. As the conversation went from one topic to another, another well-known rapper, Eminem’s music popped up.

According to Lil Uzi Vert, Eminem was not in his top five best rap artists. Hearing this notion shocked the streamer and said:

“You’re tripping bro.”

Lil Uzi Vert questioned the streamer by asking:

“How am I tripping, bro?”

Adin then argued about Eminem's track by saying:

“Every single one of his albums has like…”

To which Lil Uzi Vert interrupted the streamer and said:

“Bro, who gives a f**k? It just sounds like you’re a hater.”

A bit annoyed by the statement of the rapper, Adin said the following in a slightly stronger tone:

“I love Eminem bro.”

The argument went on as Lil Uzi Vert questioned the streamer about Eminem’s recent music. He asked Adin to list or tell him some bars (verse of the song) which Adin thought was best. But the catch was to list the verses after 2003:

“Okay, give me Eminem’s best bar. Give me Eminem’s best bar that’s not under 2003.”

A bit stunned by the question, Adin mentioned how Eminem was at his peak before 2003:

“Well obviously, 2003 and below was his prime! You know that. After the Eminem show, you know what I am saying?”

In an attacking tone, Lil Uzi Vert mentioned how Adin wasn't even born at the time:

“You weren't even f***ing born yet, you f***ing dweeb. What?”

Adin called Lil Uzi Vert to chill down a bit by saying:

“Bro, c’mon bro, I still listen to the albums. I know Eminem more than anyone, bro.”

Condescending towards the streamer, Lil Uzi Vert tried to mock him by saying that Adin listens to the most mainstream Eminem tracks:

“I bet you do! Like. Bro, like you probably listen to I am not afraid…”

To which Adin Ross compiled by saying:

“I do!”

Soon enough, the topic was concluded, and both of them went on to discuss what their top five rappers were. Adin Ross continued to stream for hours, and Lil Uzi Vert too was with him the entire time.

Fans react to Adin Ross arguing with Lil Uzi Vert

Audiences and fans on Reddit were divided regarding this topic. While some of them obliged with what Lil Uzi Vert said, some defended Eminem by saying that he is one of the greatest rappers of all time.

Eminem was recently in the headlines after he was seen bowing down after his Super Bowl LVI show. Since then, the American rapper has been floating around in the news, and many streamers and content creators are talking about his stance.

