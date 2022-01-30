How many hours did Adin Ross stream on Twitch in 2021?

Adin Ross is currently ranked 30th overall streamer on Twitch and is also ranked 16th English channel on the platform. He started his Twitch channel in 2018 where he used to get 49 viewers per stream, but since then, he has now managed to get close to 30k viewers per stream.

Like this tweet or u will have the worst year of ur life headasss Happy New Years I love u. We going into 2022 together, 2021 was personally best year of my life. 2022 bout to be even crazier for everyone more blessings more life for all of u I love u ❤️

Adin Ross streamed for 1,037 hours in 2021

Adin Ross streamed for a massive 1,037 hours, according to the website TwitchTracker on Twitch in 2021. This translates to 43 days worth of content that he created on the purple platform.

LeBron James is the greatest player of all time. I do not care what anybody says.

Adin Ross was live all week long, where he was most active on Thursdays and least active on Mondays and Sundays. He streamed for an average of four hours per day, where he played games and reacted to fan content sent to him on his Discord server. He streamed the most on Saturdays, where he averaged 4.8 hours per stream and was least active on Sundays when he streamed for at least 4.2 hours.

Ross streamed the most in January 2021, clocking in 183 hours for the month. During that month, he gained 85k followers and had 21k viewers per stream. He gained the most followers in the month of April, adding a massive 2.1 million followers to his channel and getting an average of 82k viewers. He peaked in the month of May when he had an average of 105k active viewers while he live streamed.

Stephen curry is the greatest shooter of all time. It's that simple

The streamer was active for 232 days out of 365 days of the year. He had a total of 52 million hours of content that was watched by his viewers and followers.

Adin Ross was born in October, 2000 and is a 21-year-old content creator. He started his career in 2018 and is presently active on multiple platforms including Twitch, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter. He currently has 2.4 million subscribers on YouTube with a total of 440 million channel views. He is also known for collaborating with various celebrities, including the famous American rappers Lil Uzi Vert and Kid Cudi.

He gained a massive following overnight in the month of April when he jumped from 511k followers to 3.8 million followers. Following this, he lost around a million followers a few days later and since then has continued to rise. He currently sits at 4.7 million followers.

Adin Ross streams games and did IRL content in the Just Chatting section. Some of the games he played in 2021 included Grand Theft Auto 5 for 251 hours, NBA 2K22 for 24.6 hours, and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for 11.3 hours. He was active the most in Just Chatting section for 658 hours.

Hey guys. I miss u, I'm thinking of you all ❤️ I've been depressed, very down, and mentally drained. I've been staying in New York and fell in love w it. I'm moving outta LA and gonna go back to my old roots and do what brought me here today ! You'll see :)

His most famous clip has 256k views where he is addressing a drama he was involved in.

He is followed by many prominent Twitch streamers, including XCX, HasanAbi, TrainwrecksTV, Mizkif and Pokimane, just to name a few.

