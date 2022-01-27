"You guys are the worst chat": Adin Ross baited into watching a controversial N-word clip from South Park

Adin Ross, a popular YouTuber and now a Twitch streamer, went live earlier today reacting to clips and videos sent to him by his viewers on his Discord server. After watching several clips and videos, his Twitch chat suggested that he watch a particularly controversial clip from the adult cartoon series "South Park".

Without considering the consequences, Adin goes ahead and searches for the recommended clip and watches it while his chat continues to pressure him not to watch the said clip. He instantly regrets this action and blames his chat for baiting him to watch the video clip.

Adin Ross watches a controversial video and regrets it

VOD for the clip starts at 02:00:44

Adin Ross was two hours into his stream and reacting to fans sending him content. After he was done reacting for the first half of the stream, he started playing Grand Theft Auto Roleplay (GTA-RP). The first half of the stream had some controversial videos sent to him by his chat, and he regretted watching some of the content.

He was sent a video of an old game show called The Wheel of Fortune, and someone in his chat recommended him to watch the South Park version of it, which is a very sensitive and controversial skit done in the animated series.

As soon as his chat noticed what he was about to search and watch, they tried to warn him. But he goes on to explore and watch the clip.

He asks his chat if the video he searched for was fake or real. His chat reacted by saying it was real. Many of his viewers continue to warn him about the presence of the n-word, but he does not stop. He started to watch the video saying the chat told him it was fine to watch.

Adin Ross' chat as he watches the controversial clip (Screenshot via Adin Ross/Twitch)

He read some fans saying that the video is fine and won't be banned for watching.

“You’re not going to get banned. You’re all literally saying, the chat is literally spamming no.”

He continues to watch this video. As soon as the video shows the controversial part, he facepalms and rages at his chat for making him watch the video:

“You guys are the worst chat of all f***ing time. What is wrong with you guys bro?”

He shows instant regret and continues to blame chat for this:

“I am literally f***ked. Y’all literally say that he doesn't say it bro. Y’all literally said he doesn't say it.

The rage continues:

“YOU F***KING LIED! I f**king hate you guys!”

A lot of people in his chat told him not to watch the video, while some of them told him it was fine to watch it.

Fans react to Adin’s decision of watching the video

Fans on Reddit were shocked to see how Adin Ross went ahead and saw the controversial video live.

Adin Ross is a 21-year-old American YouTuber and Twitch streamer who gained fame by playing the game NBA 2K with Bronny James, a basketball player.

Also Read Article Continues below

He has 2.4 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel, which has a total of 440 million channel views. He started streaming on Twitch in October 2018 and rose to fame in May 2021, where he achieved to get 105k viewers on his stream.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar