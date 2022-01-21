"That was stupid": ConnorEatsPants criticizes AdinRoss' behavior on Mizkif's 'Parasocial'

Connor ‘ConnorEatsPants' criticized AdinRoss’ behavior on Matthew "Mizkif" Renaudo's Twitch show 'Parasocial' and called it stupid. During the podcast, AdinRoss was trying to appeal to JiDion's viewers.

The drama around JiDionpremium vs Imane "Pokimane" Anys is slowing down, but multiple Twitch streamers are putting their views around this drama and taking a stand of their own. Recently, Connor talked about AdinRoss’ behavior on his stream. He started off by saying that he enjoyed the episode of 'Parasocial' and it was funny. But he did not approve of AdinRoss' attitude on the episode.

"I thought that was stupid."

ConnorEatsPants takes his stance on AdinRoss’ behaviour

The episode of show “Parasocial” has been labeled as a controversial episode due to AdinRoss and Wantep’s “Free Jidion” cries on the show, in response of which Blaire QTCinderalla called Jidion a bully.

ConnorEatsPants continued to talk about JiDion viewers and how they joke about the situation.

"I enjoyed that chat. That was pretty funny. Although Adin kept on saying like it isn't like black or white or something."

"Doing the joke that JiDion viewers make, not even a joke, but like just what JiDion viewers say of him being banned because of Poki or whatever."

He said that JiDion viewers don't make jokes, but they just keep on saying Jidion is banned because of Pokimane.

"Like why is Adin trying to appeal to Jidion’s viewers when they’re going to turn thirteen next year and watch him anyways."

The streamer criticized Adin’s behavior by saying why Adin was trying to reach out and get an impression from JiDion’s viewers, as they would join his streams later anyway.

"Where's the Ba Dum Tss video?"

Following this, the streamer cut his mainstream overlay, and went to search and play the old rage comic video of Ba Dum Tss.

"Hold on. Hold on! I am not done yet. Thank you guys. Twitch.tv/ConnorEatsPants for the joke."

Other streamers who joined Connor, and QTCinderalla on the show include Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" Ray, Austin "TheAustinShow", AdinRoss, Sukhbeer "EsfandTV" Brar, etc. among others.

Viewers react to ConnorEatsPants' comments regarding AdinRoss

The content creator's viewers on his livestream reacted in a very comical manner to his comments about AdinRoss and JiDion. Unsurprisingly, they even liked when he played the iconic drum set audio clip.

ConnorEatsPants is a 22-year-old American YouTuber and Twitch livestreamer who is known for playing games such as Minecraft with other personalities such as TommyInnit and CallMeCarson.

He has 672k followers on Twitch, 299k subscribers on YouTube and 353k followers on Instagram where he posts about himself and his cat. He regularly streams on his Twitch channel and frequently uploads content to his YouTube channel as well.

