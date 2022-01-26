xQc reacts to Sykkuno completing the 10-digit VAR hack in the NoPixel GTA RP server

During xQc's latest NoPixel GTA RP stream, Sykkuno left him and his audience shocked when he successfully pulled off the hardest test of memory the game had.

Felix “xQc” Lengyel has been a prominent figure on Twitch, rising to the spot of number one streamer on the platform. He also has a quite well known persona in the fictional city of Los Santos, a place of corruption, worn out celebrities, and a chaotic criminal called Jean Paul.

xQc's character, Jean Paul, is known to create chaos through organized crime, petty robbery, and elaborate heists. During his latest venture into the criminal underbelly of Los Santos, he and a few colleagues planned a heist on the local casino. If pulled off, their riches would last them a luxurious lifetime. However, robbing a heavily secured casino would be no easy feat, forcing them to skillfully sneak into the vaults beneath the large casino. To successfully pull this off, xQc enlisted the help of his friend Sykkuno to hack into the security of the compound.

xQc watches in awe as Sykkuno masterfully completes the 10-digit VAR hack

Sykkuno's job was to hack into the security of the casino and disable it, letting his other criminal colleagues deeper into the building. When Sykkuno opened the hacking window, xQc immediately groaned in despair.

"Oh my god!"

What he was looking at was a moving memory puzzle, where the hacker needed to memorize the correct order of squares from one to ten. Once the first square was selected, all of the numbers would disappear, leaving only the player's memory to help them get through the puzzle. Not only is this difficult on its own, the squares were also randomly bouncing around the screen making this memory puzzle nearly impossible for the normal player.

However, Felix didn't give up hope, instead pointing out that the colors of the squares were different enough near the last few numbers, making it potentially easier for Sykkuno to remember the order.

"It's a good ending though, it's a good ending color! This is really good! Right, then downwards."

When Sykkuno started, Felix tried to keep up with him, eventually falling silent as he stressed over watching him get through the puzzle.

"Yes!"

Sykkuno then reached the last few squares of the memory game, leaving Felix and his other heist crew members overjoyed once he completed the insanely challenging puzzle.

"No shot! Oh my god!" / "Holy f*ck, he's f*cking crazy"

Fans reacted to the insane puzzle being completed, giving their shocked reactions to the first ever successful completion.

The completion of this puzzle makes for such an amazing moment, showing off Sykkuno's smarts while beating this difficult hack for the first time in No Pixel history. This amazing moment shocked both the internet and Felix, as he was so taken aback that he was silent through most of Sykkuno's hacking. It was truly a wonderful moment of pure skill that will be remembered for a long time.

