“Ban the game, ban computers”: xQc comes up with hilarious take on League of Legends removing load times

Recently, on a Twitch livestream, Twitch star Felix “xQc” Lengyel expressed his disapproval about the removal of load times on League of Legends with a funny rant.

xQc has been vocal about his take on the gaming industry and upcoming games. This time, he lets his emotions out on League of Legends removing load times for possible reasons of cyberbullying.

xQc humorously suggests woke culture and gaming don’t go together

The incident happened when Ray__C and Blaustoise were waiting for their LoL to load and the Twitch star was reminded of the load times being removed from the game:

"Yep, I remember that! But then, people got bullied for their PC..."

His rant continued to snowball into the many restrictions that the game could possibly come up with just to coddle the masses:

"We're removing this because people got bullied for their win rate... oh, profiles because people got bullied on their stats... oh this, because people got insensitive on their player picks.. OH MY GOD and then what?! Hide the name, you know what.. hide the ENDING SCORE, you know what.. HIDE ALL MAPS! HIDE THE GAME!... BAN THE GAME! BAN COMPUTERS!"

Unsurprisingly, his rant got a bunch of reactions, most of which were positive, on the subreddit r/LiveStreamFail.

Dubbed the top Twitch streamer for two years in a row in 2021, xQc has been very vocal about certain changes made to prominent games. Though he has been appreciated as well as criticized for calling a spade a spade, his demeanor and ability to connect with his viewers has taken him to the top of the pile. And with 9.8 million followers to his name as of this writing, the only way for the Twitch star to go is up.

