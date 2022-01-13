“He’ll drop serious knowledge bombs”: Dr K suggests xQc is “very effective” at communicating

On the Twitch channel HealthyGamer_GG, the host Dr Alok Kanojia, aka Dr K, was speaking about the different forms of communication, when he saw that many members in his chat were joking that the streamer xQc was a good example of bad communication. He immediately shut the notion down, firmly stating that he is a very effective communicator, he's just very hyper.

Dr Alok Kanojia is a Harvard University-trained psychiatrist who has made a career online by streaming about modern issues with gaming and streaming. In the past, he has brought on large creators to talk about the problems they face in their lives, giving a deeper look into their personal issues.

Dr K claims xQc isn't as crazy as his audience thinks

During the stream, Dr K was going through different types of communication, and how bad communication can be fixed. His Twitch chat was spamming messages saying that xQc is a bad communicator, a running joke within his community.

He noticed the messages and immediately addressed them:

"I know everyone is joking about xQc, but xQc isn't a good example of this. xQc is actually very, very effective at communicating. xQc can summarize things very very easily, right? Like, he will drop serious like knowledge bombs. I'm not kidding."

He then explained his reasoning that the streamer wouldn't be successful on Twitch if he wasn't an effective communicator.

"If he was really nonsensical and unable to communicate, he would not succeed on Twitch. You guys get that?"

This point has truth to it, because if no one understood him, no one would watch him. His statement on his ability to communicate was heavily teased on Reddit, most linking to videos where xQc says some very strange things while others made jokes about his strange way of speaking.

However, some justified the doctor's reasoning, agreeing that he isn't insane, just fast-spoken.

xQc is hard to follow sometimes when he's rambling, but it's clear what he's saying most of the time. His fans do make fun of him constantly for his lack of clear and concise sentences, but it makes him all the more enjoyable to watch.

Dr K's point is that he is less of an incomprehensible mess and more of a hard-to-understand mess. So will this change how xQc's audience views him, or will his chat still be filled with question marks? Most likely, they will still tease their favorite streamer about his lack of understanding of the English language.

Edited by R. Elahi