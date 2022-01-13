“That’s not even a real number”: xQc loses at Big Brain Academy after being left bewildered by fractions

During his latest stream, xQc was playing the learning game Big Brain Acedemy, a Nintendo game made to encourage learning by playing games built around academic lessons. The specific activity that he was playing was identifying numbers from smallest to largest, then selecting the lowest number first and selecting the next highest from there.

The game is quite simple, but can be a brain teaser at higher levels, introducing negative numbers alongside positive numbers, but xQc was showing off that he's not as dimwitted as his chat believes he is. He played the number game quite well, up until the game started introducing fractions.

"What!? What even is that?!"

Fractions prove too much for xQc to handle

xQc was dumbfounded by the fractions on his screen, acting like he had never seen them in his life. In his confused state, he attempted to pick the lowest number on his screen, but failed. He then became enraged, screaming the hilarious claim that fractions aren't even real numbers.

"It's not even a number! That's not even a real number!"

While technically, fractions aren't 'whole' numbers, it seems this isn't what he was trying to argue. This moment of confused rage was quite hilarious, causing his chat to be filled with laughter and people saying that this was basic math skills. He then went on to double down on his claim, repeating his frustration for the fractions.

"That's not even a real number!"

After the meltdown, he started playing more academic mini-games while his chat was still teasing him for not understanding the basics of math.

Users on Reddit also joined in the teasing, with one even joking about how he was too dumb to survive without his girlfriend Sammy "Adept."

While these are just jokes, it is curious how xQc didn't recognize fractions as numbers, as this is a subject that is basic math education across the world. Is it actual confusion from not learning about the topic, or was he just not paying attention in class? Was he playing it up for chat, or was he dead serious about not believing fractions are numbers? Honestly, we may never know, as his personality is very hard to understand at times.

