What was the actual reason behind xQc’s permanent ban from NoPixel GTA RP server?

Felix “xQc” Lengyel has been permanently banned on NoPixel’s GTA RP server a total of five times.

The Twitch streamer has also been banned on the purple platform multiple times in the past year. xQc is the most popular creator on Twitch and is known for his hilarious personality.

The downside to the streamer’s antics is that he often finds himself in trouble, something that has been a permanent feature on NoPixel’s GTA RP server. The following article looks at the reasons why xQc was banned from the server multiple times.

Tracing xQc’s ban history and its reasons on the NoPixel GTA RP server

xQc's notorious exploits on GTA RP server

xQc has always found it difficult to stream without getting into trouble on the NoPixel GTA RP server. The server rules state that creators cannot talk about player bans, need to always be in-character while playing and have various other stipulations related to toxicity and drama.

Considering xQc’s nature, he always tends to get into trouble while playing and ends up in dramatic situations. His first ban on the server came in February 2021 when he knocked down several players while driving around the map. The ban lasted ten days and was followed by another temporary suspension in March.

ComicBook.com @ComicBook Another ban for #xQc from the popular NoPixel GTA RP server could be on its way after the #Twitch streamer rage quit in a recent play session. comicbook.com/gaming/news/xq… Another ban for #xQc from the popular NoPixel GTA RP server could be on its way after the #Twitch streamer rage quit in a recent play session. comicbook.com/gaming/news/xq… https://t.co/uCgjzxQmFO

This time, the streamer used an exploit to dispatch two in-game cops while being handcuffed. The third suspension came towards the beginning of April. The streamer got into an altercation with a cop who he ended up eliminating.

However, the gamer role-playing as the cop revealed to his in-game personnel that it was xQc who had killed him. This led to the streamer being arrested and accusing the first gamer of “meta-gaming.”

Fans not helping xQc's case

After some of xQc’s viewers were accused of harassing the initial gamer by joining his Twitch chat, the streamer was banned again. xQc’s fourth ban came in mid-April, which led to the streamer claiming he was done with the NoPixel server. The ban came as a result of him using another exploit and lasted for 30 days.

Not only did xQc return to the server after the incident, he ended up receiving a fifth and final ban that came after he eliminated yet another in-game cop.

The cop was played by fellow streamer Bob “Penta.” Some of xQc’s viewers responded to Penta by trying to launch a DDoS attack on the NoPixel 3.0 GTA RP server.

ART99 @UNICA767 me when xqc goes from watching Masterchef to playing GTA RP me when xqc goes from watching Masterchef to playing GTA RP https://t.co/sPvMULenZC

However, xQc was displeased with his viewers and asked them to stop. In recent months, the streamer has been playing on the GTA RP server, but is yet to receive a ban.

Also Read Article Continues below

He has made an effort not to get into trouble and regularly plays on the server with his friends. For the time being, it seems xQc has moved on from the constant threat of being banned.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul