“He’s everything that old people hate”: ConnorEatsPants suggests xQc could get a lawsuit, jokes he could plead insanity

ConnorEatsPants has taken a joking jab at fellow streamer xQc's current predicament with DMCA copyright laws, jesting that he is more likely to be taken to court for how he acts on stream.

Connor's chat laughed alongside him as he dabbled with the prospect of xQc pleading insanity as a defense.

ConnorEatsPants jokes that xQc is the epitome of what "old people hate"

On his most recent stream, Connor "ConnorEatsPants" talked about the most happening events in the world of Twitch, commenting on the recent DMCA actions against streamers like Pokimane and HasanAbi.

He brought up xQc, who has been watching shows like MasterChef on his livestreams, and joked that he might be more inclined to be brought to court over his personality:

"You telling me that a big time executive wouldn't see xQc and just hate everything about his existance and want to f*** him over? He's everything that old people hate."

This comment is a joke, but has some truth behind it. On the surface, xQc is a wild, bumbling, unpredictable man who is known to be a chaotic presence on streams. Knowing that information, it's easy to see why big-wig executives at large media companies may want to be more strict in their dealings with him.

Connor added:

"They're gonna be like f*** this guy. We're gonna get this guy"

Connor then looked at his chat, where he spotted a humorous comment and read it aloud, laughing at the prospect of xQc pleading insanity over a DMCA violation.

He said:

"That'd be so funny! xQc goes to court for streaming anime on Twitch, and pleads insanity! And the evidence is literally just his Twitch VODs."

This sent his chat into laughter, some even realizing that this is something they could definitely see the chaotic-Canadian doing.

Redditors also reacted to the comments, laughing along with Connor. One comment even joked about how feasible the insanity claims would be if the court cited xQc's streams on the GTA Roleplay server NoPixel.

So will ConnorEatsPant's comments become a reality? Will the energetic xQc see his day in court, or will he avoid the long arm of the law? We'll have to see in the next coming days if xQc will be banned, or whether he'll remain untouched.

Edited by R. Elahi