xQc and Adept gift hundreds of Twitch subs to GTA RP streamers, who react wholesomely

xQc and Adept decided to gift hundreds of subs to smaller streamers on the GTA RP server. Both streamers gifted a hundred subs to each streamer, all of who were pleasantly surprised with a sudden influx of subs.

xQc and Adept have been the latest in the streaming community to join in on the spirit of giving back to their community. Most streamers like Pokimane and Mizkif started a Santa gesture, where they buy things for their viewers from their Amazon wishlists.

However, xQc and Adept decided to go about it differently. The power couple gifted subs to smaller streamers who were playing GTA RP. Naturally, this elicited wholesome responses from the smaller streamers. The whole saga was a heartwarming watch.

Every streamer who received the gifted subs had a similar reaction of shock and disbelief when they saw xQc and Adept.

"Damn, there's no shot! xQc, dumping a hundred gifted - damn, I really appreciate that. Thank you so much. That's a lot of f**king subs."

The streaming community appreciated the duo for this gesture on Christmas. Everybody was all praises for the streamers, admiring their generosity and kindness.

"Watching adept give 5 subs then x wanting to destroy her, being the juicer he is, made me laugh so hard."

Many noticed that the streamers gifted these subs off-stream. So, this gesture was doubly appreciated, as fans could be sure this was not to gain attention.

Several streamers gave back to their communities on Christmas this year

Like xQc and Adept, several streamers took the opportunity to give something back to their communities on Christmas this year. Pokimane and Mizkif turned into Santa for their fans. The items ranged from sketchbooks and other art supplies to electronic devices and home supplies.

Fans appreciated this gesture of giving back to their communities since streamers owe their successful career to their dedicated fanbases.

