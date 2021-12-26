"You should open mine": adeptthebest blasts xQc after being asked about courteously opening doors

Felix "xQc" Lengyel was seen stewing in regret after a simple question to his girlfriend Sam "adeptthebest" turned into a public roast session.

During his latest stream, Lengyel was watching an episode of Jubilee's Middle Ground when a statement made on the show prompted his question towards Sam.

After starting off by answering the question calmly, Sam suddenly unleashed a full-blown rant against xQc, which had his audience in splits!

xQc asks adeptthebest if men should open doors for women

xQc currently lives with his girlfriend and fellow Twitch streamer, Sam "adeptthebest." The latter is often seen in the background during his streams, dropping a comment or two as she passes by.

While watching a Middle Ground episode, xQc was taken aback by one of the question prompts made on the show.

"Men should open doors for women."

Participants who agree should move towards the center of the room. After seeing the reaction of the participants, he was confused, leading him to ask adeptthebest her opinion on the matter:

"Sammy, do you think that men should open doors for women?"

After pondering out loud for a short while, she replied that it "depends." xQc wasn't satisfied with her answer, however, saying:

"Okay? C'mon, give me something controversial. Give us your actual answer, depends on what?"

Sam responded by saying:

"Well, I mean, I don't know, everyone opens doors for each other if people have, like, stuff in their hands or whatever."

xQc responded with a sound encouraging her to continue speaking. That's when something sparked triggered her and she let loose on the opportunity that had presented itself:

"I mean, you should open MY door."

When xQc asked if he usually opens the door, she denied any such claim, leading to him covering his face with his hand and looking slightly embarrassed. But not one to let up, Sam continued, saying:

"Dude, Felix is so f**king annoying. I'll be standing there, shifting through my purse. He'll get to the door first and I'll be waiting for him to open it and I'm like, 'Oh-,' like when we went to dinner yesterday or two days ago, I was like, 'Oh, is it closed?' and he's like, 'No?'

Not letting up, adeptthebest added:

"Then I grab the door and it's open and I'm like, 'Oh, okay, you're just standing there waiting for ME to open YOUR door.' He's so f**king annoying."

xQc continued to smile sheepishly throughout his girlfriend's rant, with a nervous expression at what she had just revealed, while his viewers laughed at him, with many calling him out for not holding Sam's door open.

Stuttering, Lengyel managed to get out a few words:

"Okay... that was not the question."

Evidently, xQc and adeptthebest's relationship is an interesting one. In a recent stream, Lengyel revealed that he met Sam when the two were with other people.

The story of their romance shocked Thomas "Sykkuno" and Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter, who were in a call with him during his reveal.

