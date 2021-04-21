xQc's girlfriend Adept says she misses him on NoPixel's GTA RP server

Sam “Adeptthebest” revealed during a recent live stream that she misses her boyfriend, Felix “xQc” Lengyel, on NoPixel’s GTA RP server, after he was banned for a fourth time on 18th April 2021.

xQc has now been banned from the GTA RP server four times since the beginning of February 2021. So far, the three bans were all initially marked as permanent, although they were lifted after a few days.

According to xQc, the people managing the server have a "bias" against him. The streamer has revealed that he has no intentions of returning to the GTA RP server even after the 30-day ban gets completed.

He cited three reasons for this



- Talking about a police officer's ban while being arrested

- Dropping a gun while he was dead

- Abusing vehicle scuff — xQcOWUpdates (@xQcOWUpdates) April 18, 2021

Adeptthebest reveals she misses xQc on NoPixel’s GTA RP server

During a recent live stream, Adept was asked by a viewer whether she misses xQc’s RP character, Jean Paul, on NoPixel’s server. The streamer initially claimed that she had no opinions on xQc’s bans, but went on to reveal that she still misses him on the server.

“I know I said I didn’t have any opinions or takes on his bans, but dude literally makes the server so much more lively. I know that there are issues and people don’t get along whatever this or that. I know that, like him and other people have their own issues whatever the f**k happens but genuinely the dude makes the server more interesting even if that’s a bias take I don’t care. I just that that he makes it more lively. That’s sorry, the truth. I am just saying it.”

xQc is widely regarded as one of the most hilarious streamers around, and he claimed after the fourth ban that there is a “bias” against him from those managing the server. While Adeptthebest did not comment on the reasons behind the ban, she claimed that xQc made the server much more "lively."

xQc revealed that he believes the ban was inflicted due to three incidents. This includes an “altercation” with the in-game police force, the fact that he dropped his weapons after being killed, and abusing other players during his streams.

BREAKING: xQc just confirmed that the ban was 30 days and that he will not be appealing it, and chances of him returning after being unbanned are low. https://t.co/DCrxKjyXaP — xQcOWUpdates (@xQcOWUpdates) April 18, 2021

The streamer also claimed that he has no intentions of returning to NoPixel’s GTA RP server, and that he will not be appealing the ban. Quite a few notable streamers were left stunned by xQc’s fourth ban, which came within days of him returning to the server after his third ban.

All four of his bans have come due to a variety of incidents. After his second ban, xQc tried his hand at some other GTA RP servers, including the SSB World RP server.

However, the streamer was left unimpressed and returned to NoPixel’s GTA RP server each time after the bans were lifted. This might no longer be true, according to the streamer. xQc appears to have no intentions of returning to the server, despite the fact that his girlfriend admitted to missing him.