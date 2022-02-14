Twitch streamer covers wild fan celebration after Rams’ Super Bowl win, police quickly intervene

Super Bowl LVI wrapped up earlier today and the Los Angeles Rams came out as the victors against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Los Angeles Rams won against Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. The Rams previously won the 2000 Super Bowl.

As celebrations erupted in the city of Los Angeles, a number of Twitch streamers went on ground to cover the celebration. One of the smaller Twitch streamers who goes by the name SweaterGxd encountered a wild fan celebration that went out of control. Police quickly intervened for the necessary crowd control.

Twitch streamer encounters and livestreams a tussle after Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI

Twitch streamer SweaterGxd had been streaming for around fifteen minutes, doing an IRL stream where he was covering the celebrations happening in downtown Los Angeles after the Rams emerged as the winners of Super Bowl LVI.

As he continued to cover the celebration, he noticed a large crowd had gathered near a stationed bus. The bus had no driver in it and people had surrounded the said bus. From a distance it looked like people were vandalizing the bus. When the streamer got close to having a look at it, a number of passionate Los Angeles Ram fans were drawing graffiti on the bus. A few of them even got on top of the bus.

The streamer said:

“Where’s the bus driver bro?”

Right after, the streamer noticed an argument between a group of Rams fans and a single Bengal fan. They started to throw slurs at each other.

As he continued to examine the situation, a group of Rams fans began verbally ambushing a lone Bengals fan. The Rams' fans hollered at the Bengals fan by saying:

“F**k the Bengals! F**k the Bengals hommie! Get the f**k out of the city!”

SweatherGxd started laughing at the interaction. Suddenly police arrived at the scene and sirens started to blast in the distance. The streamer instantly said:

“What the f**k? Oh s**t! F**K! Look at everybody running! What the f**k?!”

A firecracker from one of the rooftops of the building came firing down. It burst on the ground where the large crowd was gathered. The streamer started to run by saying:

“Oh my god! What the f**k!”

The chaos was quickly covered by a number of news channels. CBS Los Angeles showed video of the situation from a different angle.

Fans react to celebration turning into a small riot

Fans on Reddit seemed outraged at the whole incident. They questioned fanboyism and fanaticism regarding the sport. Someone even noticed the origin of the firework which was thrown at the crowd.

Fans on Reddit react to the sitatuion in Los Angeles after Super Bowl LVI

The semi-riot situation has been calmed. Police were able to control the massive amount of gathering near the stalled bus. The streamer continued to livestream and went on to different locations in Los Angeles to cover the celebrations.

