“Justice”: Fans react as Twitch streamer Berry0314 is unbanned after almost 6 days

Berry0314, a Korean Twitch streamer and cosplayer, was indefinitely banned from Twitch on February 5, 2022 for dancing in a manner that the platform deemed incompliant with its terms of service. However, six days after her initial suspension, the Korean streamer has been unbanned.

Many influencers and content creators on the platform, along with their audiences, had expressed disappointment towards Berry’s ban. They felt the punishment was severe and unnecessary since she received an indefinite suspension (instead of a two or seven-day ban as is the norm for most cases), and are now glad to learn that the streamer has been unbanned.

Positive reactions to Berry0314 getting unbanned after an indefinite suspension

EsfandTV reacted to the streamer’s content and how she managed to get banned. Berry danced in a somewhat suggestive manner during the stream.

Esfand empathized with the streamer and said that he was against Twitch’s action against Berry:

"I think it's kinda like, I didn't see the whole stream, obviously. But man, it is really hard to look at a ban like that. An indefinite ban, a permanent ban. Not a perma, but indefinite cause you can still get unbanned. And look at the rest of the website and be like, how is this... what?"

After a tweet by the popular streamer tracking account “StreamerBans” notified everyone that Berry had been unbanned after five days, 21 hours and 31 minutes, fans celebrated the unban by calling it “justice” and were happy for the streamer.

Users on Reddit, too, were elated by the streamer's unban and called for people not to snitch about her streams anymore.

Berry0314 mostly streams in the Just Chatting section, where her content revolves around her dancing to catchy music, and the occasional cosplay. It's not the first time she has been suspended from the purple platform, having faced the banhammer for seven days back in February 2021.

The reason behind her earlier suspension was not clarified by the streamer or the platform, but rumors suggested domestic violence as being a possible cause.

She is also present on YouTube, where she has 21k subscribers. While the 20-year-old is not very active on the platform, she has nonetheless managed to fetch a total of 428k channel views.

