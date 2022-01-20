“DMCA making streamers dance without music”: Fan trolls Twitch streamer for dancing to silence

A more popular Twitch streamer had a clip surface showing them dancing in pure silence.

Berry0314 is a Korean streamer known in the "Just Chatting" category for dance streams. Many of her clips feature music, but this most recent dance clip is silent.

Music is an especially dangerous tool to use on Twitch, so a recent clip surfaced of the Twitch streamer dancing to no music. It could have simply been a quiet practice or a way to avoid a copyright strike.

"DMCA making streamers dance without music smh"

Twitch streamer dances in silence, receives varied responses

Berry0314 was doing one of her usual 'Just Chatting' streams, where she was practicing a dance for the audience. However, instead of hearing the music, like in previous clips on the streamer’s channel, there is nothing but silence.

The chat response ranged from confusion to silence, to others saying that they had to guess what the song was. Reddit, of course, appreciated the clip of Berry0314 showing up. One user offered up a link to the song, only to troll the commenters with a Rickroll.

Another user suggested that an extension be made that syncs up a music feed from Youtube to a streamer’s feed without the streamer playing the song. That way, the audience knows what’s going on.

A user replied swiftly enough with an extension they made that enabled Crunchyroll. Perhaps there is hope for these styles of streams so they can avoid DMCA claims. This response only helps people who have a Crunchyroll account, however. But it’s a start, nonetheless.

And of course, some just wanted to appreciate the streamer and her content. In the above clip, Twitch streamer Berry0314 has no music on in the background, and it may be for this same reason.

Some users just commented that her dancing isn't very good to them, and that things have been like this on Berry's stream for some time. Viewers can be unforgiving, and a few did not think very highly of the dancing.

Also Read Article Continues below

Previous clips from her dance streams have music attached to them. Maybe Berry was choosing to practice without music, but many other streamers feel they have no choice but to simply avoid copyrighted music.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider