“Look at the rest of the website”: Twitch streamer Esfand speaks on Berry0314’s indefinite ban

During his latest stream, Sukhbeer "EsfandTV" spoke against Korean Twitch streamer Berry0314's indefinite ban. The streamer has been banned after dancing on stream, with Twitch citing it as suggestive.

Esfand, a member of the gaming and content organization One True King (OTK), was vocal about his thoughts on the ban. Expressing his frustration at Twitch's inconsistent reprimands, he exclaimed:

"Just look at the rest of the website, dude."

Esfand feels Berry0314's indefinite ban is unfair

During his recent Reddit recap, Esfand addressed the ban on Korean streamer Berry0314. Before giving his thoughts, he clarified to his viewers that he hadn't watched her entire stream.

"I think it's kinda like - I didn't see the whole stream, obviously."

Esfand talked about how he felt the indefinite ban administered by Twitch seemed harsh. An indefinite ban, given for the most serious offenses, suspends the user's account for an indefinite period of time. Esfand mentioned that an appeal for being unbanned after receiving a suspension can still be given.

"But man, it is really hard to look at a ban like that. An indefinite ban, a permanent ban. Not a perma, but indefinite cause you can still get unbanned."

Drawing similarities between Berry0314's actions and those which can widely be found on the Twitch website, Esfand expressed:

"And look at the rest of the website and be like, how is this- what?"

Esfand @EsfandTV I get so frustrated when I see someone mistakenly banned or request denied and I don't know



Someone asked me for unban while in another stream, turns out he was banned for 11 months for nothing & request denied and it's a viewer I remember and thought he just stopped watching :( I get so frustrated when I see someone mistakenly banned or request denied and I don't knowSomeone asked me for unban while in another stream, turns out he was banned for 11 months for nothing & request denied and it's a viewer I remember and thought he just stopped watching :(

Esfand, while seemingly against the ban, spoke in favor of Twitch's banning policies. He stated that he believed that Twitch mostly administered fair bans. Despite the criticism received from other streamers regarding the platform's inconsistent reprimands, Esfand reiterated his opinion of Twitch bans as being usually fair.

"Cause I do think, more often than not, Twitch actually does do a good job with bans. A lot of people act like Twitch always screws up with bans but I actually think they are usually pretty good. Not always but usually."

His stance on the ban, however, remained firm. Returning to his earlier logic, he yet again pointed out the flagrant displays available throughout Twitch which do not receive reprimands as harsh as the case in point.

"But I feel like, just look at the rest of the website, dude."

Viewers react to Berry0314's indefinite ban

Most viewers agreed with Esfand's sentiments. Calling Berry's ban harsh and unfair, they pointed out the similarities in the content posted on Twitch.

Claw Robert @Clawname @StreamerBans There are streamers that does more than what Berry did ,i think Twitch is unfair again.... Twitch history is filled with based bans. @StreamerBans There are streamers that does more than what Berry did ,i think Twitch is unfair again.... Twitch history is filled with based bans.

devi @DeviMon @StreamerBans biggest L of the year twitch, seriously. Keeping all the shit that's on the hottub section up, and banning a wholesome k-dancer @StreamerBans biggest L of the year twitch, seriously. Keeping all the shit that's on the hottub section up, and banning a wholesome k-dancer

Sune Jack Nancke @Nancke87 @DeviMon @StreamerBans They ban all girls. But not they favorite amouranth :p amouranth make sexual content. But @Twitch dosent care. Because she Earns to much money for Them. So what should se ude @Twitch Support when they doswnt care about there pen rules @DeviMon @StreamerBans They ban all girls. But not they favorite amouranth :p amouranth make sexual content. But @Twitch dosent care. Because she Earns to much money for Them. So what should se ude @TwitchSupport when they doswnt care about there pen rules

:joy_cat: @Nikks3141 @StreamerBans OK TWITCH THIS TIME YOU HAVE GONE TOO FAR WTF??? HOW CAN YOU DO THIS TO MEEEEEE @StreamerBans OK TWITCH THIS TIME YOU HAVE GONE TOO FAR WTF??? HOW CAN YOU DO THIS TO MEEEEEE https://t.co/fGaivqlXkD

Esfand produces a variety of content, including gaming and comedy skits. He is best known for the collaborative content with OTK.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul