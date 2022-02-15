“Happy Birthday Mizkif!”: Streamers wish Mizkif as he turns 27

Matthew “Mizkif” celebrated his 27th birthday today on February 15th, 2022. The streamer received a half an hour-long video that contained a compilation of various streamers and influencers wishing and congratulating him on his birthday.

Some particular clips by streamers like Emiru and American rapper Ski Mask the Slump Dog turned out to be way more hilarious than others.

Emiru said:

“Happy Birthday Mizkif!”

Mizkif gets a ton of wishes from various streamers on his birthday

The streamer started his birthday stream earlier today, where he opened a wide array of gifts that he received in his PO Box. The relatively small stream lasted for about three hours, where he focused on opening up the presents and reacting to the birthday wishes that he received from his streamer friends and colleagues.

After spending close to three hours opening up the gifts, he started to react to the thirty-minute-long video. A Twitch streamer and cosplayer Emily “Emiru” popped up and wished the OTK co-founder by saying:

“There’s no one else I know who works as hard as you do and thinks of other people as much as you do and I think for that reason, you’ve had some impact on everyone that you’ve met and everyone who watches your stream.”

She continued:

“And I hope that I can always be there for you and repay the kindness that you’ve shown to me. You were there for me at times where literally no one else could’ve help me and for that and so many other reasons, you’ll always have a friend in me.”

Continuing the heartfelt and emotional message, Emiru further said:

“And I hope that this is one the best years you’ve ever had and I wish you all the happiness and success in the world because you deserve it!”

Mizkif paused the video as he, too, got emotional listening to her. Wiping off tears, he said:

“Dude, what the hell was that? Yeah, bro how long… you did a lot for that one. What the f**k? That better be a whole video. Damn, that was a lot.”

As he unpaused the video for it to continue, Emiru hilariously ended her message by saying:

“B***ard!”

Seeing the comedic timing, Mizkif was taken aback and was stunned for a couple of seconds before bursting out laughing his lungs out.

American rapper and musician Ski Mask the Slump God wished the streamer on his birthday as well. As soon as the streamer saw Ski Mask appear, he paused the video as his jaw dropped:

“How? Do you know Ski Mask the Slump God? Dude, he’s one of the gods of rap. How the hell did you get Ski Mask on this?”

Ski Mask’s message for the streamer was:

“This is your boy tuning in from the f***ing bathroom. Just took me a hot one. I am just playing! I don't know how old you’re turning bro but happy birthday Mizkif. Feel me? We gotta stream one of these days! Im gonna call you bro. Happy birthday.”

He continued to watch the complete video for the next twenty-five minutes after which he turned off his stream.

Fans react to Mizkif getting birthday wishes from various other streamers

Fans and audiences on Reddit were amused at how Ski Mask the Slump God randomly appeared in the video. They also mentioned how wholesome the message Emiru sent through.

Ever since he announced co-founding the streamer organization One True King (OTK) with Asmongold, EsfandTV, Rich Campbell, and TipsOut, the streamer has collaborated and worked with many well-known influencers.

He has hosted various kinds of game shows on his main Twitch channel, where he invited members of Offline TV to play games and do IRL streams.

