 “Y’all think this is funny”: Asmongold gets roasted over his Guild banner on Reddit

Zack “Asmongold” has continued to livestream every day since his comeback on February 8, 2022, He is busy playing the newly released Massively Multiplayer Online Roleplaying Game (MMORPG), Lost Ark. Recently, as he was browsing his subreddit, he encountered a post that roasted him over his Guild banner.

The banner seemingly looked familiar to his receding hairline, which is a meta joke that keeps coming up in his stream. His viewers and fans like to make fun of his hairline and often suggest that he shave it all off.

Asmongold reacts to a meme roasting his hairline on Reddit

Like his usual streams, Asmongold had been reacting to content sent to him by his viewers and audiences. He reacted to the videos and browsed different subreddits like r/Asmongold and r/LivestreamFail.

Over an hour into his stream, he came across a post which poked fun at how his Guild banner resembled his receding hairline.

He scrolled down and glared at the meme. To have a better look at the image, he opened it up in a new tab of his browser and kept looking at it for a good couple of seconds. With great comedic timing, Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim’s epic theme song started to play in the background.

After a while, he finally said a few words as a response towards the roast. He said:

“Y’all think this is funny, huh? You guys really think this is f***ing funny? You always try and get me! You always try and goof around.”

He continued to react but shifted his tone to sound more sarcastic:

“Y’all f***ing around me doing all this motherf***ing bulls**t? I can’t believe it. Oh my god! This is unreal.”

The streamer went on to react to the meme and read the comments under the image. He also mentioned how the design of the Guild banner was subconcious, and so, completely co-incidental.

Following this, he moved on to react to more content present in his subreddit and started to play the game Lost Ark.

Fans react to Asmongold getting roasted

Fans on Reddit reacted by saying that Asmon should definitely shave his head. Some of them also mentioned how Skyrim’s music popped up at the right time.

The One True King (OTK) co-founder continues to play Lost Ark and plans to hit end-game content soon by leveling to level 50. On February 12, he broke his personal record of highest concurrent active viewers by hitting 300k viewers.

He also plans to play the soon-to-be released World of Warcraft: Shadowlands patch 9.2.0 which introduces a new raid called Eternity’s End.

