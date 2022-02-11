World of Warcraft Shadowlands: Eternity's End - New raid, release date, and more

World of Warcraft Shadowlands patch 9.2 is set to bring many exciting new additions for its players, as has been confirmed by Blizzard Entertainment earlier today.

The upcoming patch is set to bring in the next major content update for the game. The main element of the major update will be the final piece of Shadowlands' expansion. Titled Eternity's End, the new content drop is set to contain a lot of new activities and quests for the players, aside from providing what will likely be the final chapter of the Shadowlands expansion.

Blizzard has already confirmed some of the exciting things players will be able to enjoy once patch 9.2 rolls out. While the date has already been revealed, it's still nearly a couple of weeks away. Players can get themselves updated on what awaits them soon in the meantime so that they can maximize all the rewards.

Eternity's End will be adding a lot of new things to World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

First things first - Eternity's End will be released globally on February 22, and with the rollout of the patch, all new additions will become available to players. The major expansion will be taking players to a new zone called Zereth Mortis, where players will be taking on the Jailer. Players will also enjoy the new quest hub, which will provide more rewards and factions to side with.

Jailer won't be the only cause of worry, as in Sepulcher of the First Ones, and players will have to take upon new bosses like Anduin Wrynn. But players won't be alone in their fight as there will be a new allied faction in the form of The Enlightened. The faction will be assisting the players in several ways, including providing them with powerful legendary items.

Additionally, there will be a lot of miscellaneous changes being made to the game with the 9.2 patch. There will be balance changes made to classes and professions to make progression smoother. World of Warcraft players will also have the fantastic opportunity to try new mounts and collect more pets.

World of Warcraft's 9.2 patch will also be the end of Shadowlands PvP's second season and Mythic+ season 2. However, players will still have the opportunity to earn some of the rewards associated with the expiring seasons. Eternity's Edge certainly promises to be a significant change, but players can expect more additions and changes in the coming days.

Blizzard has already made its intentions clear regarding the game's future, and it's an exciting one for everyone associated with World of Warcraft.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan