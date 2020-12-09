Gaming titan Activision Blizzard has announced in a recent press release that World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is the fastest selling PC game of all time.

The newest expansion to Blizzard's preeminent MMORPG, World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, sold more than 3.7 million copies as of the first full day of it's release. This shatters the industry record set by Blizzards very own Diablo III, which initially set the milestone at 3.5 million copies.

This is a tremendous feat in the world of gaming, which has resulted in immediate gains to Activision Blizzard stock and a massive jump in total active World of Warcraft game subscriptions.

This article will be breaking down what World of Warcraft: Shadowlands has accomplished, and what fans can expect to enjoy in-game in terms of content.

Image via World of Warcraft

Activision Blizzard has affirmed their place as on of the titans of the PC gaming market, with the record breaking sales of World of Warcraft: Shadowlands. The game is also enjoying strong engagement from players across the globe.

Before Shadowlands even launched, World of Warcraft was experiencing massive success. The time period leading up to the expansion's release, experienced boasting the "highest number of players on monthly or long-term subscriptions" in both the East and West.

World of Warcraft players have spent more time in-game this year than any other time period in the past ten years. The amount of total players has even practically doubled compared to the number of players during the same time last year.

World of Warcraft #Shadowlands has become the fastest-selling PC game of all time, selling more than 3.7 million copies by day one of launch and breaking the previous record set by #diablo3 at 3.5 million copies.https://t.co/iSQPaLodRa pic.twitter.com/aJxwc4QdJd — Wowhead (@Wowhead) December 8, 2020

#Shadowlands Season 1 begins December 8th.



Here's what awaits you in Castle Nathria, dungeons, and PvP. 👇 pic.twitter.com/eUXm5GzNiX — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) December 8, 2020

When servers come back online today, players will be able to experience the first new wave of content for this expansion. Players will be able to venture into Castle Nathria on both normal and heroic difficulty. Sire Denathrius will have to answer to judgment for his betrayal and for the revelation as to where his true allegiance lies.

Players will also be able to jump right into Mythic+ dungeons where they will be faced with the affixes of Bursting, Volcanic, Fortified, and Prideful. Not to mention, PvP players will be just as busy with the launch of the brand new PvP season.

The release of Mythic difficulty for Castle Nathria is around the corner and will be available to players next week.

The Shadowlands may be an adventure into the Afterlife, but World of Warcraft is experiencing a new jolt of life and massive industry-shattering success thanks to it's latest expansion.

