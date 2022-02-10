“It is supported by facts and evidences”: Asmongold gives his take on react content

Zack “Asmongold” made a comeback on February 8th, 2022 after a five month long hiatus from streaming. Since then, he has been streaming on his alternate Twitch channel Zackrawrr. After returning to his main channel, he announced that was going to keep streaming.

On the second day of his stream, Asmongold had a few words for DarkViperAU’s comment on how react streamers are bad and his idea of equating react streamers to sexual abusers.

Asmongold said:

“This is not something that is an opinion of mine, right? It is an opinion but it is also supported by facts and evidence, okay?”

Asmongold reacts to DarkViperAU’s comments about react streamers

VOD for the clip starts at 00:40:00

Matthew “DarkViperAU” is an Australian livestreamer and content creator who recently tweeted out his opinion about streamers who react to pre-made content created by other content creators.

DarkViperAU @DarkViperAU



How The React Grift Works By DarkViperAU

How The React Grift Works By DarkViperAU

docs.google.com/document/d/150… All reactors are bad people. They exploit others to benefit no one but themselves. Collectively they have stolen millions of dollars from actual creators and have stopped countless thousands from having a career

The Australian streamer tweeted on February 7th by uploading a Google Document to support his claims. This said tweet since then has gained a lot of traction and many streamers have come out and given their stance on this.

According to DarkViperAU, react streamers collectively have stolen content worth more than a million dollars from other creators. He went on to claim that all react content creators intend on causing harm.

Asmongold provided his take on this whole situation in a recent stream. He was streaming for around forty minutes when the topic of DarkViperAU’s tweet came up. Asmon was against what the Australian streamer had mentioned.

Asmon provided his own example when he reacted to certain World of Warcraft (WoW) content creators like Platinum WoW and Accolonn who saw a massive increase in viewership after Asmon reacted to their content. He said:

“Platinum WoW has provided numbers. Um, let's see. Accolonn has also provided numbers that have shown that whenever I react to other people’s content, it increases their channel views. So if you say that it is bad for their channel, you would have to argue directly with numbers.”

He continued by arguing that:

“So, it’s like whatever your logical conclusion of it is, that does not f***ing trump the actual numbers and the numbers show that.”

A viewer in his Twitch chat mentioned how an individual named “joshtrife” exploded in popularity after the streamer reacted to his content:

“Joshstrife exploded after you watched him. Yeah, but what I am saying is like, I am sure Josh might have mentioned that as well but these two guys (Platinum WoW and Accolonn) have actually shown the numbers of what the affect genuinely is.

He concluded his argument by saying:

“So how can you say that react content is bad whenever I have people messaging me to react to their content. How can you say that react content is bad wherever companies are literally paying streamers to react to their content.”

Fans react to Asmongold’s take on DarkViperAU’s tweet

Fans and audiences on Asmon's Twitch channel agreed with every word the streamer said. The chat, too, supported the notion that the streamer presented and mentioned how he was spitting out the facts.

Zack's chat as he talks about react streamers (Images via Twitch)

Asmon is a 30 year-old American livestreamer and former YouTuber. He is known for his World of Warcraft gameplay and his keen interest in various MMORPGs. He is currently invested in playing the Korean MMO, Lost Ark

