The Lost Ark servers open date, time, for each region revealed

The Lost Ark is coming to global shores with the game's upcoming release in February, and PC players have been excited since the early announcements were made.

February will already be a hot month as several big releases are planned for gamers. Dying Light 2 has already been released, and Crossfire X is scheduled to release on February 10. Fans will be able to enjoy The Lost Ark as well as the game is planned for a global release on February 11 worldwide.

However, it's essential to know the different release times for each region so players don't miss out on the actions. There are plans for four areas for the time being - Central Europe, North America East, South America and North America West. There are also some extra perks for the owners of the Founders Pack.

Lost Ark completely launches on February 11 as part of its global release

Before going into the launch times and details, it should be noted that the Lost Ark has already been released previously. It has been operating in South Korea for some time and was developed by Tripod Studio and Smilegate RPG.

It's an MMORPG focused mainly on PVE quests, with players having to grow their characters to unlock endgame raids and bosses.

Over the last four years, the game has had massive success in South Korea and has even won rewards. Starting February 11, Western audiences will also enjoy this hit game as long as they have a PC.

brothlord @brianlels So the @playlostark Platinum Founders Pack is #2 best seller on Steam right now... and the game isn't even out in NA/EU. The hype is real! #LostArk So the @playlostark Platinum Founders Pack is #2 best seller on Steam right now... and the game isn't even out in NA/EU. The hype is real! #LostArk https://t.co/oAGZ40tLn7

Founder's Pack owners will have the earliest access when it comes to both pre-loading and playing.

Founder's Pack pre-load opening date and time

February 7

5 PM UTC

5 PM GMT

6 PM CET

2 PM Brazil/Argentina ST

4 AM AEDT

9 AM PST

Founder's Pack servers opening date and time

February 8

5 PM UTC

5 PM GMT

6 PM CET

2 PM Brazil/Argentina ST

4 AM AEDT

9 AM PST

Server opening times on the launch day

February 11

5 PM UTC

5 PM GMT

6 PM CET

2 PM Brazil/Argentina ST

4 AM AEDT

9 AM PST

List of all Lost Ark servers

Central Europe

Neria

Kadan

Trixion

Calvasus

Thirain

Zinnervale

Asta

Wei

Slen

North America - East

Azena

Una

Regulus

Avesta

Galatur

Karta

Ladon

North America - West

Mari

Valtan

Enviska

South America

Also Read Article Continues below

Kazeros

Agaton

Edited by Yasho Amonkar