How to upgrade the paraglider in Dying Light 2

Dying Light 2 players who progress far enough into the main story receive a paraglider that serves to diversify the ways in which they can traverse the world. In a game where parkour is touted as the most important means of travel, the paraglider is a welcome addition.

Like most upgrades in Dying Light 2 Stay Human, the paraglider can be taken to any Craftmaster. From there, you can upgrade it a couple of times if you have the right materials.

How you can upgrade the paraglider in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Using the paraglider does require stamina (Image via Techland)

The mission A Place to Call Home allows players to get their hands on the paraglider. Unlike the Grappling Hook, the paraglider isn't a tool that needs to be equipped.

Players simply have to jump from a high place and press the appropriate button for their system. Aiden Caldwell will pull out the paraglider, allowing you to float safely to your next destination.

This should be the main Nightrunner Tool that you upgrade in Dying Light 2. Save your resources and spend them on the following upgrades, because the paraglider is invaluable.

A Craftmaster will upgrade your paraglider for a price in Dying Light 2 (Image via Techland)

Here are the two upgrades for the paraglider:

Upgrade 1 : Increases maneuverability and range. Adds the ability to increase height while in flight. This upgrade costs 2 Military Tech and 1,000 Old World Money.

: Increases maneuverability and range. Adds the ability to increase height while in flight. This upgrade costs 2 Military Tech and 1,000 Old World Money. Upgrade 2: Adds the ability to boost your speed. This upgrade costs 3 Military Tech and 2,000 Old World Money.

These upgrades will make it much easier to reach points of the map where you can't fast travel. To obtain them, head to any Craftmaster, marked on your map as an X made of a hammer and wrench.

Speak to the NPC inside of the shop and you will see multiple tabs at the top. Navigate away from the items for sale to the Upgrade tab. This is where you can select the paraglider and spend your resources to improve its effectiveness.

