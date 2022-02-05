How to find Scraps in Dying Light 2

There are many resources that players will come across in Dying Light 2 that help with crafting items and weapons.

One of the most prominent resources found in Stay Human are Scraps. Scraps are an extremely common item, but it's difficult to gather them in large quantities. Most recipes involving Scraps require a ton of these resources.

They can always be bought from vendors, though that will break the bank eventually. You are better off searching for them in lockers, containers, and corpses after defeating enemies.

Where to get Scraps in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Exploring the world of Dying Light 2 will deliver a bounty of Scraps to players. Old Villedor and Central Loop are filled with different materials and resources, with Scraps being one of the most abundant.

When you find yourself in a building or area surrounded by loot, you can use the Survivor Senses feature. This will light up an item nearby that you can take from or simply pick up.

Scraps are very useful for crafting in Dying Light 2 (Image via Techland)

Look for various boxes, crates, and other similar things. Search through them every chance you get and you'll have plenty of Scraps in your inventory. If you craft a lot, though, you'll run out quickly.

If you are one to pick a fight, then by all means, take out some Infected and loot their bodies. You should only do this during the day, as the Infected become much stronger at night and will overwhelm you.

Defeat as many Infected as you want when the sun is up in Dying Light 2. When searching their bodies, Scraps upon Scraps will be yours for the taking. That's really all there is to it.

There are several merchants with varying goods for sale (Image via Techland)

If you need Scraps as soon as possible and can't be bothered to leave the confines of a safe zone, talk to a merchant. The majority of in-game vendors will have Scraps for sale.

Early on in the game, you won't have too much money to your name. Even though Scraps can be found cheap at just 1 Cash, the quantity you need to craft will make that amount pile up and leave you broke. Just go on the hunt instead.

