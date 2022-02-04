Can you repair weapons in Dying Light 2?

Dying Light 2 Stay Human keeps players on their toes with a weapon durability system.

Weapons in Stay Human lose their usefulness over time. The more they are used to take down enemies, the more worn out they become. Eventually, they break and can't be used anymore.

Thankfully, all of the hard work put into modding and adding charms to weapons can be saved. There is a weapon repair mechanic that requires weapon mods, their blueprints, and a few materials.

How to repair weapons in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

A bow and arrow is just one of many ways to dish out damage (Image via Techland)

Keep a close eye on your weapon's durability in Dying Light 2. Each time you use it, you'll see that its durability lowers. Once it hits zero, the weapon will no longer be of use.

In the lower player ranks, it is recommended that you don't waste your materials on repairing weapons. Unless you have one that you really enjoy using, just find new ones until you are at a higher level.

Dying Light 2 explains what players can get from the Craftsmaster (Image via Techland)

The higher level ranks are where the best weapons in the game are found. Repairing those from breaking should be a much higher priority than fixing up a rank one or two melee weapon.

So, to repair a weapon in Dying Light 2, you'll need one with a mod slot and blueprints for some mods. Blueprints can be bought at the Craftsmaster, which is marked on your map with a C.

Check to see what materials are needed to craft the weapon mod and gather those. Once you have all the necessary components, go to the weapon in your inventory and choose to Modify it.

The Reinforcement mod (Image via Techland)

Adding a mod to a weapon will increase its durability. You will see a line that says "Weapon Repair +50 Durability" right above where it tells you the required crafting parts.

That is how you repair a weapon and bring it back from the brink. Along with that, the Craftsmaster can sell you a Reinforcement mod. This goes in a weapon's Grip slot and will make your weapons more durable overall.

