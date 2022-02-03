How to fast travel in Dying Light 2

The fast travel system is a vital function in modern gaming and plays an important part in Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

Games are getting bigger and bigger as the years go by. Maps are more massive now than ever before. That means fast travel is a near necessity in action-adventure games.

In Dying Light 2, fast travel is a feature that needs to be unlocked. Once it's done, you'll need to be in a space clear of enemies, open your map, and select a Metro Station to fast travel to.

How to unlock fast travel in Dying Light 2

You will have to play quite a bit of the game before unlocking the fast travel option. The average is about eight hours of gameplay. When you meet Lawan in the Central Loop, you will unlock the feature.

For a long period of time, you'll have fun parkour running through the streets of Villedor. You might want to finish a mission quickly and end your playthrough for the day. That is where fast travel comes in handy.

A message will appear on your screen advising you that fast travel is now an option. You can open your map and fast travel to any available location after this message appears.

How to use fast travel in Dying Light 2

To fast travel, you will simply need to open your map and hover over an approved location. These are marked with three white arrows pointing to the right above their legend icon.

Hold the button that you are prompted to use corresponding to whatever system you are playing on. This will initiate the fast travel feature and the game will take you to that part of the map.

Some fast travel spots must be cleared and unlocked themselves. Metro Stations are typically surrounded by bandits and zombies. You'll need to defeat them and turn on the generators in the area to make it a fast travel point.

Metro Stations are often found next to larger bases, but you will also be able to fast travel to safer faction areas. Faction Hubs in Old Villedor and the new city don't need to be cleared like Metro Stations.

