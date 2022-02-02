When is Dying Light 2 PS4/PS5, PC, and Xbox officially releasing for all regions?

Dying Light 2 is set to go live worldwide on February 4, 2022 and fans are curious to know when the game will officially be going live in their respective regions.

According to the title’s official Discord server, it would seem that the game will have a region-specific release time for the consoles. They have explained that for those looking to play the game on the PS4/PS5 and Xbox, the game will officially release at midnight in each region.

Dying Light @DyingLightGame

Make friends, enemies, or… corpses.

Take down or awaken new monsters.

Steer stories and quests.

Bring around new parkour and combat helpers. But above all, remember—the fate of this world is in your hands.



#DyingLight2 #StayHuman Your actions, your world.Make friends, enemies, or… corpses.Take down or awaken new monsters.Steer stories and quests.Bring around new parkour and combat helpers. But above all, remember—the fate of this world is in your hands. Your actions, your world.Make friends, enemies, or… corpses.Take down or awaken new monsters.Steer stories and quests.Bring around new parkour and combat helpers. But above all, remember—the fate of this world is in your hands.#DyingLight2 #StayHuman https://t.co/1J77VmRBIp

However, for PC players, the timings are a bit different, and Techland’s upcoming title will go live on the following regional timings:

4:00 pm PST (February 3)

6:00 pm CST (February 3)

7:00 pm EST (February 3)

9:00 pm BRT (February 3)

Midnight GMT

1:00 am CET

3:00 am MSK

5:30 am IST

9:00 am JST

11:00 am AEDT

1:00 pm NZDT

Image via Techland

To help players further with the release timing, developers have provided the community with a neat map that details other release timings based on each region.

Dying Light 2 is already live for preload

February is packed when it comes to the launches of some of the biggest and most-anticipated titles of the year. With titles like Horizon: Forbidden West, Elden Ring, Destiny: The Witch Queen, and Dying Light 2: Stay Human, 2022 is off to a great start.

Players who have preordered the survival role-playing game can already start downloading the title, as it has been confirmed that the preload for it has already gone live.

The latest title is a follow-up to the first entry in the franchise, released in 2015. Judging from the gameplay videos so far, the game is becoming one of the must-have purchases for this year.

Also Read Article Continues below

From creative combat to addictive parkour mechanics, Dying Light 2: Stay Human has plenty to keep the players engaged and entertained, especially when encountering the undead hordes.

Edited by Srijan Sen