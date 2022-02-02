Dying Light 2 to reportedly use Denuvo anti-tamper mechanism, could affect performance based on past incidents

Dying Light 2's release date is almost here as the world has entered February. Along with several important pieces of information, there has been an update regarding the protection mechanism incorporated in the game.

Dying Light 2 is being developed and published by Techland and will be the direct sequel of a great game. The first part of the series added a fresh touch to a vastly oversaturated zombie video game genre. The series will be getting its second instalment in 2022, which will look to build on the good things of the first game.

But a good game should also be looking to protect the interests of both the developers and the consumers. Having suitable anti-tamper mechanisms has become extremely important in light of crackers using advanced tools to pirate the games. Based on information from the community, the job of cracking Dying Light 2 will not be an easy task.

Dying Light 2 will be using an updated version of Denuvo's anti-tamper tech

Piracy has been a significant disruptor in the gaming industry, especially for games that aren't focused on multiplayer. Day one cracks can profoundly affect sales despite the cracks having several issues.

There is a chance of cracks containing malware and viruses, and the cracked editions rarely include the official versions' updates.

Buyers of Dying Light 2 will not have to worry about the game being cracked as it's likely that Dying Light 2 will be using an updated version of Denuvo's anti-tamper mechanism.

Denuvo is renowned for making some of the hardest to crack anti-tamper systems. While older versions have been cracked, the new version has reportedly been beefed up in keeping with the updated times.

The version reportedly in usage has an executable file of 2 MB in size and a DLL file of 500 MB. Denuvo has had no shortage of controversy in the past. Their systems have been accused of overconsuming CPU power and creating game performance issues.

Then there was the major problem with implementing the software, which was flagged as malware due to its kernel-level access. Dying Light 2 will be opening a new venture as it looks to improve the iconic parkour-based gameplay of its first game.

While Denuvo's main job will be to protect the game from pirates, it will also aim to perform better this time around. The confirmed version being used will be known once the game releases on February 4.

