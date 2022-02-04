How to find batteries in Dying Light 2

Batteries were a rare crafting material introduced in Dying Light and have returned in Dying Light 2. With how much time has passed between the two titles, it appears these items are even harder to come by.

Having batteries is crucial for crafting the finest recipes. Due to how scarce and valuable they are, finding them won’t be easy, actively putting players in tough spots just to nab them. With that said, several potential places contain batteries in Dying Light 2.

Dying Light 2: Where to locate batteries

Unfortunately, there are no specific locations you can travel to in hopes of finding a battery in Dying Light 2. However, when collected, there are loot sources that provide crafting materials and gear, which can include batteries in the bounty. And those two places are Evacuation Convoys and Forsaken Stores.

As you explore the world of Dying Light 2, you will come across Evacuation Convoys and Forsaken Stores naturally. There are even helpful icons on your map that show where these areas are, provided you’ve discovered them. Neither will be easy to deal with due to enemies being present.

Even at night, the infected are a threat (Image via Techland)

Evacuation Convoys, for example, have these caches full of various items, from gear to crafting parts. They were left behind by others attempting to escape the city when the outbreak occurred. But like the Forsaken Stores, they are guarded by patrols. Most importantly, you will need to use your lockpick skill if you want any chance of collecting batteries.

Forsaken Stores is packed with infected creatures, so being familiar with stealth is crucial. And it is best not to venture into Forsaken Stores during the day since the number of infected creatures is much higher. Wait until nightfall to investigate, as you will find only crafting parts in Forsaken Stores.

Also Read Article Continues below

It should also be mentioned that merchants can sell batteries, though the bulk will most certainly be found strewn about. And here’s a tip: use Survivor Sense to pinpoint nearby loot, such as batteries. The items will be highlighted with a blue hue.

Edited by Ravi Iyer