How to earn Skill Points in Dying Light 2

Skill Points will allow players to upgrade Aiden Caldwell's combat and freerunning abilities in Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

The developers, Techland, have taken the Skill Point system from the original Dying Light and improved upon it tenfold. Players will need to progress through levels to upgrade the main character, but can earn points just by performing actions.

The two categories are Combat and Parkour. Doing either of those things will award Skill Points that can be used in the appropriate section. Fighting enemies or running around the world is how you earn them.

How to obtain Skill Points in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Combat and parkour are something every player will deal with in the new Dying Light. There will be a near-constant swarm of foes to face and terrain to freerun through.

When it comes to combat, it is best to fight bandits and the undead during the day. The infected are much more dangerous when the sun goes down, so stay away from them unless absolutely necessary in the dark.

Combat and freerunning maneuvers will move you closer to more Skill Points (Image via Techland)

Just fight these enemies and come out alive. You'll earn Combat Skill Points with each defeated opponent. Performing advanced moves like a dropkick or vault kick will award even more XP toward Skill Points.

In terms of parkour, there is plenty of space to run in Dying Light 2. You can freerun through the streets, climb up buildings and jump across gaps. Any combination of running, sliding, climbing or jumping will rack up Skill Points.

A look at the Skills menu in Dying Light 2 (Image via Techland)

Additionally, Skill Points can be earned by completing the game's quests, main or side. Some will grant Parkour Skill Points and others Combat Skill Points, depending on what the objective of the quest is.

After you have earned enough Skill Points, go to the Skills menu tab in-game. From there, you can see what skills are available in both categories and simply use a point to add that skill to Aiden's repertoire.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra