Top 5 tips for Dying Light 2: Stay Human beginners

Dying Light 2: Stay Human launched to relatively decent review scores for the most part, boasting an average of 7 to 8 out of 10. This latest entry in Techland's open world zombie parkour series will undoubtedly attract newcomers who haven't played the original Dying Light.

But regardless of whether it's longtime fans or newbies delving into Dying Light 2: Stay Human, here are 5 tips to help ease players into the harsh world of Villedor.

Follow these rules to survive in Dying Light 2: Stay Human

1) Unlock as many Safe Zones as possible

Activate Windmills to unlock a place to rest (Screenshot from Dying Light 2: Stay Human)

Dying Light 2: Stay Human features a day/night cycle like its predecessors and it's as dangerous as it was back then. Pair that with the much bigger open world of Villedor and the lethal leash around Aiden's neck that is the Immunity timer. This just makes long night-out sessions akin to deep underwater dives that leave little room for resurfacing.

The key to lasting longer out in the wild is to activate any Safe Zones (including Windmills and Nightrunner Hideouts) as players explore their surroundings while advancing through the story. These safe havens also feature UV spotlights that will immediately replenish the Immunity timer back to full.

2) Fast Travel

Fast travel using the map (Screenshot from Dying Light 2: Stay Human)

Compared to the first game, this sequel features a more accessible fast travel system. No, it's not as simple or convenient as allowing travel between safe zones. Instead, players will have two options:

The first one is via Faction Hubs. The other is by clearing out Metro Stations littered throughout the map. They can be home to groups of zombies or Renegades but clearing them out and restoring power to them will allow them to act as both Safe Zones and Fast Travel points.

3) Looting & Crafting

Craft items to aid the Pilgrim (Screenshot from Dying Light 2: Stay Human)

This might sound trivial for a survival game, but crafting is a core element of the game. So overlooking it in this game is not recommended. Loot every highlighted object around Aiden, unlock every chest using crafted lockpicks and utilize all those materials to create useful items.

Some of the many items that will prove indisposable during this adventure are boosters. They come in different varieties: Health regeneration boosters replenish health over time. Immunity boosters give back precious minutes on the Immunity timer. Elemental boosters provide resistance to respective elements like fire, poison, etc.

Note that these items can also be upgraded for improved effectiveness.

4) Hunt for Inhibitors

Inhibitors improve Aiden's stats (Screenshot from Dying Light 2: Stay Human)

Acting as the only way to increase the Pilgrim's health and stamina, Inhibitors are rare items neatly tucked away inside GRE crates that are smartly hidden throughout Villedor.

Players may often need to go through challenging parkour set pieces, raid large Dark Zones or take on powerful foes to get their hands on them. But the effort is worth it as they improve Aiden's resilience when out battling unkown horrors of the night.

5) "Repair" Weapons

Keep track of weapon durability to dispatch enemies effectively (Screenshot from Dying Light 2: Stay Human)

Weapon durability is a big part of this game's combat since different weapon types and rarities have different durability levels. Unfortunately there is no traditional way to repair weapons here.

The best alternative available to the player is to use weapon mods. These can be purchased as blueprints and require materials to craft. Attaching them onto a weapon gives the weapon new elemental properties. An added bonus is that they also replenish some of the weapon's durability. However, note that once a mod is attached, it stays on permanently.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human will be out tomorrow for PS4, PS5, XB1, XSX|S and PC. A cloud-based Nintendo Switch version will launch later this year.

