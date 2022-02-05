How to upgrade the Grappling Hook in Dying Light 2

Dying Light 2 Stay Human awards players with a Grappling Hook that can be useful in a variety of ways.

It is one of the most important, and most powerful, tools that you will come across. Parkour isn't the only way to move across the map. The Grappling Hook allows for easy climbing and swinging.

It can also assist with the parkour elements, helping you move smoothly from one point to another or even use it in combat. Upgrading the tool at a Craftmaster makes it even better.

How you can upgrade the Grappling Hook in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

The grappling hook allows players to reach places not normally available (Image via Techland)

You obtain the Grapling Hook in the main story. It is granted after you start the Broadcast mission, which will take place a while into the game. You'll have to play for a decent amount of time before you get the tool.

Once you do have it, though, you can upgrade it immediately as long as you have access to a Craftmaster and all of the necessary materials. There are two upgrades players can craft into the Grappling Hook.

The Broadcast mission is long, but the Grappling Hook is given in the middle of it (Image via Techland)

The first upgrade for the Grappling Hook in Dying Light 2 adds the ability to attach the tool to a surface and increase your velocity in that direction. It requires two Military Tech and 2,000 Old World Money.

The second upgrade adds the ability to pull enemies closer. You can send the Grappling Hook at a bandit or an Infected, pull them in like Scorpion from Mortal Kombat, and land a finishing blow.

The Craftmaster can upgrade your items and tools in Dying Light 2 (Image via Techland)

It requires just a bit more than the first upgrade, needing three Military Tech and 3,000 Old World Money. When you have all of those materials, find a Craftmaster on your map. They're labeled with a hammer and wrench making an X.

Once you open up their store menu, you can navigate away from the purchaseable items to the Upgrade tab. This is where you'll select your Grappling Hook and give up the required resources to make it a stronger tool in Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul