How to unlock the Grappling Hook in Dying Light 2

Dying Light 2 is an open-world game with a huge map that's fun to get around. Just like its predecessor, parkour is a big part of the game, but its updated mobility options are great additions.

The game comes complete with six Nightrunner tools for traversing the environment. But one stands out as a popular option for improving traversal in games these days, the grappling hook.

How to get the grappling hook in Dying Light 2

As a key part of the game, the grappling hook is unlocked as a part of the main story questline. To unlock the grappling hook:

First, complete the first eleven main story missions

This could take 10 to 20 hours, depending on the amount of time spent on side content

Begin main mission 12, Broadcast

The mission requires Aiden to enter a building with faulty power to reach a TV tower

Either sneak past the numerous Volatiles and Biters or engage them in combat

Wait for Matt to arrive

He will inform Aiden that he must scale the building, get to the roof and activate the antenna

An objective will appear, telling the player to get the grappling hook

Use the hook to scale the building, complete the Broadcast mission

The grappling hook is now unlocked

How does the grappling hook work in Dying Light 2

The first Dying Light game featured a grappling hook, but the new version is essentially unrecognizable. The first game's take on the tool simply allowed Kyle Crane to pull himself to the chosen location. Dying Light 2's grappling hook functions more like Spider-Man's web or Tarzan's rope.

Simply equip the grappling hook, then aim the new reticle at a viable structure. Press L2 on the PlayStation or LT on the Xbox to attach to the chosen target. Aiden will begin to swing in an arc from the established point. Press R1 or RB to jump from the hook.

This simple change unlocks a world of new options. Players can swing across gaps and pick up speed while running from zombies. Players can launch into the air and pick their next grapple point mid-air like Spider-Man.

The player can set an angle to favor vertical or horizontal movement with good aim. This new movement option pairs excellently with the paraglider to ensure proficient players rarely touch the ground. With only a slight tweak to a single function, Dying Light 2 has increased the player's freedom by a great deal.

