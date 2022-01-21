Where is Dying Light 2: Stay Human set?

The original Dying Light had players exploring the fictional Middle Eastern city, Harran, but Dying Light 2: Stay Human is set somewhere in Europe. As Aiden Caldwell, you will need to survive, day after day in the City.

Considering the events of the first game, the quarantine in Harran has effectively failed. Twenty years since the outbreak, a new variant has taken hold. In the City, players will have to contend with more than just zombies.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is a modern dark age

Players take control of Aiden Caldwell, a survivor amongst survivors in Europe. The new disease that hit 20 years ago has caused humanity to inch even closer to total annihilation. It’s in one of humanity’s last pockets of civilization, called the City, that Aiden will find answers to his questions.

Even the City isn’t safe. Zombies are still very much a threat outside the walls, but inside, the factions are subject to in-fighting. Battles over technology and remaining land are commonplace. Users will have the opportunity to explore a living, breathing world much larger than the first.

Lead Game Designer, Tymon Smektała, revealed just how much of the City players will have to uncover and traverse through. In the studio’s first Ask Me Anything, he stated:

“If you want to know the number, it’s more than six square km big. Almost seven square km.”

For comparison, the map of Night City in Cyberpunk 2077 is around 24 square kilometers. That makes the map in Dying Light 2: Stay Human around a third of the size. This might sound small by comparison but remember: parkour is part of the game’s DNA.

Shortly after, Tymon Smektala adds:

“But that’s a simple answer which doesn’t take into account the verticality of the world. So just imagine there are hundreds of buildings, and each one of them has at least a couple of floors. There are even Skyscrapers. There are roofs, bridges, all of that stuff. So you can imagine how big the actual space you’ll be playing in is.”

He makes a fair point. Walk in a straight line seven kilometers one way, and it’ll take an hour. Throw in buildings, zombies, and various obstacles, and it ends up taking an immeasurable amount of time. It’s easy to understand why and how developers clocked 500 hours in Dying Light 2: Stay Human.

