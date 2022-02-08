Viral Twitch clip shows dog seemingly scoring a goal in Rocket League all by himself

Twitch streamer Chell's pet dog has gone viral as he seemingly scored a goal in the highly complex competitive game Rocket League. Apollo, Chell's dog, took on the streamer's role as a professional player and attempted to play the game independently.

Rocket League is a multiplayer competitive game known for having difficult mechanics. It is an eight-player vehicular soccer game available on multiple gaming platforms. The streamer loaded up the game on her PC, through which her dog managed to score a goal in the sandbox mode all by himself.

Apollo, the dog, scores a goal in Rocket League without any help

Popular Rocket League professional player and Twitch streamer had just started her daily livestream. Five minutes into the stream, she joined her white dog named Apollo.

The streamer then decided to let her pet dog play a little bit of the game by himself. She tucked the Xbox One controller into Apollo’s mouth and adjusted it to his comfort. Apollo then made himself sit on the streamer's chair as Chell loaded up the game’s sandbox mode.

Chell kept telling Apollo to steadily hold on to the controller.

“Hold. Hold. Hold.”

After a few moments, Apollo was ready to play the game all by himself when the game loaded. As soon as the game started, Apollo’s Rocket in-game took off and the streamer exclaimed:

“Oh! You’re gonna score! You’re gonna score!”

As the dog scored the goal, the streamer excitedly clapped and said:

“Apollo you’re insane! You’re so insane! Oh my god! How’d you do that?”

Streamers’ other black dog too joined in on the celebration as they all celebrated the astounding goal that Apollo scored.

Fans react to dog scoring a goal in Rocket League

The wholesome clip of the dog scoring a goal has gone viral on Twitter. Fans and audiences on Twitter were shocked and amazed to see how well Apollo scored a goal in the game. They also mentioned how cute the dog is.

RVP @rocketvanpersie @chellchee @Athena maybe Apollo can teach you how to hit an open net @chellchee @Athena maybe Apollo can teach you how to hit an open net

Krohnoh @Krohnoh @chellchee Love how Apollo drops the controller at the end @chellchee Love how Apollo drops the controller at the end

Pooper @chris_borneman @chellchee Breaking news: young prodigy and popular twitch streamer chells dog apollo signs mega deal with nrg to start next regional and get a dog treat every goal he puts in @chellchee Breaking news: young prodigy and popular twitch streamer chells dog apollo signs mega deal with nrg to start next regional and get a dog treat every goal he puts in

Chell is a streamer and gamer who is a part of team Torrent. She actively livestreams on Twitch for her 115k followers. She is also well-established on YouTube, having 39k subscribers with 1.7 million channel views.

