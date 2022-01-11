"I have to squeeze it": Twitch streamer Plushys and her kitten get involved in a game of tug-of-war

Kimi “Plushys” Park, a member of Offline TV, recently got involved in a heartwarming game of tug-of-war with her kitten “Snowball,” where the kitten emerged victorious.

Snowball got a hold of a snack wrapper and wouldn't let go. Plushys tried to force the kitten to let go of the wrapper, resulting in a tug-of-war. Eventually, the kitten persisted and the streamer was forced to concede.

Plushys struggles to get the snack wrapper out of her kitten’s mouth

"Do you see this? I have to squeeze it Snowball."

Plushys had been streaming for an hour when her white kitten Snowflake jumped onto the table. She then turned her webcam towards the kitten. After a while, the kitten's attention was fixated on a snack wrapper that Plushys was holding.

With its eyes glaring, Snowball grabbed onto the snack wrapper and gripped it. This resulted in an intense game of tug-of-war that went on for a whole minute. Plushys blurted out:

"Snowball! Snowball! Please. You can't, this isn't okay. This is not okay!"

Turning to the camera, the streamer said:

"Dude literally, I am gonna pick her up, like look. Think I am not being assertive? I can't take it from her."

After this intense 1v1, Plushys cut open the snack and fed a spoonful of the snack to Snowball (01:03:43 on the VOD linked below).

Users on Reddit reacted to this by saying that cats are the cutest and the evilest creatures on the planet. Another Reddit user observed that the kitten is named Snowball and is addicted to the snacks.

Kimi “Plushys” Park is a 29-year-old Korean-American Twitch streamer. She is a member of Offline TV, famous for playing League of Legends. She was introduced to gaming by her older brother Edison Park.

Plushys co-founded Kippo, a dating and social media app for gamers. She, Fuslie, and IGumDrops also founded Just Friends in 2018, a spinoff of Offline TV.

She is also a recurring guest in the Hafu Lobbies. Plushys averages around a thousand viewers on her stream. She has 409k followers on Twitch and 295k followers on Instagram, where she actively posts stories about her cute kitten Snowball.

