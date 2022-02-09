“I can’t even believe it”: Asmongold returns to streaming on Twitch by playing Lost Ark

Zack “Asmongold’ made his comeback on February 8 after a long break that started in 2021. The streamer had been actively streaming on his alternate Twitch channel, Zackrawrr, where he did mic-only, camera-less broadcasts for his audiences.

Asmongold made his comeback to play the upcoming MMORPG called Lost Ark. The game is scheduled to release on February 11 for the public, but streamers got early access to the game.

As he bid farewell after streaming for the first time in the new year, Zack was amazed by the massive support he got from his Twitch chat. He showed his appreciation for his fans by saying:

“As I said, I can’t even believe it.”

Asmongold thanks viewers after receiving tons of support

Zack had not been streaming since October 2021. After a four-month hiatus, he came online for around ten hours. The Twitch star started his broadcast by speaking to his viewers and audience for three hours, catching up and telling them his side of the story of why he was not streaming on his main Twitch channel.

A humongous viewer count of 240,000 watched his first stream of the year, where he played the Korean MMORPG, Lost Ark. Over the stream, Asmon reacted to fan content and tried to get the hang of the new game.

As he closed out his livestream after around ten hours, Zack revealed how he planned to move ahead with his future streams:

“So anyways guys, alright. I’ve run so many of these f***ing ads, and people still hadn’t left. I am just going to run another ad, and I’m going to go offline.”

He continued:

“Thank you guys all so much for watching today. I really f***ing appreciate it. I still cannot believe that I just went live today, and I’m going to probably go lay down and think about this. It’s kinda crazy.”

Asmon then revealed how he planned to come back the next day, playing the same game and progressing in it with his viewers:

“I look forward to being back online tomorrow, and we’re gonna keep streaming, and we’re gonna keep playing the same game, and we’ll do the rest of it. We’ll do a few reacts, beginning of the stream, as we always do for the intro, but other than that, I wanna keep playing the game and start moving forward towards the end game.”

He again thanked his viewers for watching and supporting the stream by gifting a ton of subscribers and donating to his stream:

“But ya, thanks a lot for watching today, guys. It’s been a great comeback stream. So thank you guys for all the support, and I’ll see you all tomorrow. Thanks a lot. Peace!”

His Twitch chat kept spamming the heart emoji, and numerous people remained in his chat even after he went offline.

Fans react to Asmongold appreciating them

Audiences in Asmon’s Twitch chat had a very wholesome and heartfelt reaction towards his words for them. They spammed the heart emoji and commented positively about him.

For those unaware, Asmongold is a 31-year-old American Twitch streamer and YouTuber. He gained massive popularity due to his uploads about World of Warcraft on his YouTube channel.

Zack later began streaming full-time on Twitch. He co-founded the streamer organization One True King (OTK) with peers Mizkif, Esfand, Rich Campbell, and Tips Out.

