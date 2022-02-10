Mizkif loses it at Esfand for echoing despite using a "$40,000 setup" while playing Among Us

Matthew "Mizkif" hilariously dissed fellow streamer and OTK co-founder Esfand as they played the game Among Us. The streamer organization One True King (OTK) hosted their first ever OTK Game Night earlier today.

Game Night is a new event somewhat similar to other OTK events where notable streaming personalities collaborate with the members of OTK. This time, the event had various streamers and content creators playing the social game Among Us.

Streamers like HasanAbi, Emiru, Nick “nmplol”, Esfand, and Techtone were present for this event. As they played and progressed in Among Us, a hilarious interaction between Matthew “Mizkif” and Esfand stalled the game.

“How do you have a $40,000 setup and still echo?!”

Mizkif is done with Esfand’s in-game echoing during their Among Us Game Night

The OTK Game Night event was being livestreamed on Matthew’s main Twitch channel. At the beginning of his stream, he started off by watching and reacting to the newest Nintendo Direct stream where the Japanese company announced and revealed the launches for their popular Nintendo Switch console.

Around two hours into the stream, Matthew invited a number of streamers and then commenced with OTK’s first ever Game Night. As the lobby for Among Us built up, the streamer group started to play.

The first round of Among Us started off with a bit of hassle. There was a continuous echo from one of the contestants. To resolve this, Matthew interrogated by asking:

“Who’s echoing? Who’s GigaChad?”

Esfand then checks his microphone to make sure he’s not the one who’s echoing. Esfand said:

“Check mic. Check mic. Check mic.”

Realizing that Esfand was the one who’s been echoing the whole time, Matthew lost it and said:

“Esfand you’re echoing like crazy! Wait, let me guess, let me guess. You’re probably echoing from one of your computers in the back room that makes no sense.”

Ironically, the host streamer called for an OTK meeting and continued by asking the participants to decide who should be the one to leave OTK next:

“Call an OTK meeting. All right. Who do we get out of OTK? Dude, Esfand, you’re the only one who complains about it! Literally a b***h! Esfand you’re a b***h! He’s not even talking. I can't hear him.”

Esfand laughs in the background hearing what Matthew had just said. The issue was soon fixed and the streamer party went on to play Among Us for the next three hours and concluded OTK’s first Game Night.

Fans react to Mizkif roasting Esfand

The audience on Twitch chat had a hearty laugh at reacting to the whole situation:

Twitch chat's reaction towards Matthew's diss against Esfand's audio (Images via Twitch)

Matthew is one of the co-founders of OTK along with Esfand, Asmongold, TipsOut, and Rich Campbell. He rose to popularity back in 2018 when he was the cameraman of the most controversial streamer Paul “Ice Poseidon." He currently has 1.7 million Twitch followers with an average daily viewership of 30k viewers.

Edited by Siddharth Satish