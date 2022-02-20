"Mimi don't!": A wholesome clip of Pokimane's cat goes viral on the internet

Imane “Pokimane” continues to make headlines, but this time it was because of her cute pet cat who is named Mimi. Pokimane was busy unboxing a huge Valorant gift package that was sent to her by Riot Games.

As she unboxed the gift package, her cat instantly got attracted towards the large black box and tried to make herself comfortable by sitting inside it.

“Mimi, don’t!”

Pokimane’s cat makes Twitch chat go gaga at her wholesome actions

VOD for the clip begins at 00:29:44

In her most recent stream, Pokimane decided to do a huge unboxing of a gift package that she received from the developers of the famous First Person Shooter (FPS) competitive game - Valorant. The gift package contained a bunch of goodies and a personal message for the Twitch star.

She was about half an hour into the stream when she decided to unbox the package after her Twitch channel had a sizable number of viewers. Right as she opened the box, her Ragdoll cat Mimi noticed the box and started to trot towards it.

As the streamer started to read the attached message, the cute pet sat herself inside the box. She started to read the message and got distracted by Mimi who was pawing the goods inside the package:

“I leave this careful- Mimi!”

Reacting to Mimi's antics, the streamer grumped at her and took a small pause. Seeing the cat stop doing what it was doing, the streamer rolled her eyes and continued to read the message, but was yet again interrupted by Mimi:

“I leave this carefully crafted crea-…”

She paused for a good amount of time before she started to continue reading the message for the third time.

“I leave this carefully crafted creation in your care. I trust you’ll put this wonderful set to good use as much as I trust your gambits on the battlefield. Haha, thanks!”

She continued reading the message:

“May your aim always be true and your strategy be sharp.”

Poki then flipped the message pad and was amazed to see the same message written in Arabic. She gasped and said:

“And they wrote in Arabic on the back! Oh my god. My Moroccan roots bro. My parents I think are gonna be…”

Mimi yet again interrupted the streamer as she started to claw and scratch in the box for the third time. After waiting a while for the cat to stop, she concluded by saying that her parents were going to visit soon, and how they would be happy to see the box. She even said that the gift pack doubled as a scatch pad for Mimi.

Pokimane continued to open the various goodies in the pack and then moved onto playing Grand Theft Auto 5 Roleplay (GTA RP) after around an hour.

Fans react to Mimi’s wholesome interaction

Audiences on Reddit adored the way Mimi hopped into the stream and entertained them by randomly interrupting the streamer. They were also in awe looking at the streamers' new hairdo.

Pokimane’s recent tweet about her new hairstyle has been gaining a lot of traction. Fans were instantly awestruck after she revealed her new hairstyle in November 2021.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan