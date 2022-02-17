Why Pokimane's no makeup picture is in stories again

Imane “Pokimane” has again made the headlines. She was recently seen hanging out with Jidon “JiDion” in a video where both of them sat down and spoke about their recent clash.
They called for peace and JiDion dared her in the video to upload an unfiltered picture of herself with a very catchy yet controversial take.
As expected, this said tweet has gained a lot of traction in the past day and still continues to float around the internet. Pokimane uploaded a makeup free picture of herself, which was captioned “this face makes more money than you’ll ever see in your life.”
Since then, the tweet has gone viral and has attracted a lot of reactions.
Inception of Pokimane’s unfiltered pictures
The following image can be traced back to October 2018 when she uploaded a few without any makeup. Back then, she was caught up in a drama that revolved around female streamers and makeup.
Choosing to hop in, Pokimane uploaded a couple of pictures of herself.
Following that, the Moroccan-Canadian streamer went live back in 2018 and started to stream without any makeup on. This was a stream from where the current tweet is based off of.
During this particular stream, Pokimane admitted to her fans that she had never been seen without her hair done or any makeup, so she started to livestream with that precedent just to show the other side to viewers.
Pokimane’s no makeup picture elicits reactions
On February 16, 2022, the Canadian streamer uploaded a selfie because she was dared by JiDion. This was explained in a video uploaded by the YouTuber on his main channel titled Pushing P with Pokimane. Viewers can jump to 13:53, to see the conversation, which included JiDion telling Pokimane:
“Bro, I say like, no b*lls, you should just like tweet out that picture of you. No, I mean like for real. You could be like “this face makes more money than you’ll ever see in your life.” Jus talk your s**t!”
After posting the said image, she received a ton of traction within a couple of hours. Notable YouTubers and Twitch streamers responded to Poki’s tweet. The reactions were mixed, although most creators encouraged her endeavor.
One of the reactions by Rachel “Valkyrae'' was particularly funny when she roasted Poki's haters as she was livestreaming. Viewers can jump to 01:28:42, in the above clip for her reaction.
“This face makes more money than you’ll ever see in your life. Bro! You’re so hot for this! I mean she’s not wrong, you know. She looks so… like a normal person here. I cant believe people try to use this against her. These freaking crawly a** rat looking trash sewer stinky boys. Act like this (Pokimane’s selfie) is, what, below normal?"
Viewers react to Pokimane's tweet
Suffice to say, Pokimane's tweet elicited a plethora of reactions on Twitter, with some of them taking umbrage with her caption.
A number of well-known influencers and Twitch streamers, meanwhile, spoke for Poki as they supported and commended her initiative to take on the dare given by JiDion.
Although the hate raid from JiDion’s brigade might be over, the discourse surrounding Pokimane might continue to persist. As of now, the beef between Imane and JiDionPremium has ended.