Why Pokimane's no makeup picture is in stories again

Imane “Pokimane” has again made the headlines. She was recently seen hanging out with Jidon “JiDion” in a video where both of them sat down and spoke about their recent clash.

They called for peace and JiDion dared her in the video to upload an unfiltered picture of herself with a very catchy yet controversial take.

pokimane @pokimanelol this face makes more money than you’ll ever see in your life this face makes more money than you’ll ever see in your life https://t.co/ZB1dtKexr8

As expected, this said tweet has gained a lot of traction in the past day and still continues to float around the internet. Pokimane uploaded a makeup free picture of herself, which was captioned “this face makes more money than you’ll ever see in your life.”

Since then, the tweet has gone viral and has attracted a lot of reactions.

pokimane @pokimanelol jidion dared me to tweet this lol jidion dared me to tweet this lol

Inception of Pokimane’s unfiltered pictures

The following image can be traced back to October 2018 when she uploaded a few without any makeup. Back then, she was caught up in a drama that revolved around female streamers and makeup.

Choosing to hop in, Pokimane uploaded a couple of pictures of herself.

pokimane @pokimanelol



no one looks good 24/7, and a lot of different things can affect someone’s appearance! We’re all only human, so let’s be kind to one another To conclude yesterday’s drama, here are some no make-up selfies but from regular/cute angles and with natural lightingno one looks good 24/7, and a lot of different things can affect someone’s appearance! We’re all only human, so let’s be kind to one another To conclude yesterday’s drama, here are some no make-up selfies but from regular/cute angles and with natural lighting 😌🌸no one looks good 24/7, and a lot of different things can affect someone’s appearance! We’re all only human, so let’s be kind to one another ❤️ https://t.co/uPhU0hHZbv

Following that, the Moroccan-Canadian streamer went live back in 2018 and started to stream without any makeup on. This was a stream from where the current tweet is based off of.

During this particular stream, Pokimane admitted to her fans that she had never been seen without her hair done or any makeup, so she started to livestream with that precedent just to show the other side to viewers.

Pokimane’s no makeup picture elicits reactions

On February 16, 2022, the Canadian streamer uploaded a selfie because she was dared by JiDion. This was explained in a video uploaded by the YouTuber on his main channel titled Pushing P with Pokimane. Viewers can jump to 13:53, to see the conversation, which included JiDion telling Pokimane:

“Bro, I say like, no b*lls, you should just like tweet out that picture of you. No, I mean like for real. You could be like “this face makes more money than you’ll ever see in your life.” Jus talk your s**t!”

After posting the said image, she received a ton of traction within a couple of hours. Notable YouTubers and Twitch streamers responded to Poki’s tweet. The reactions were mixed, although most creators encouraged her endeavor.

One of the reactions by Rachel “Valkyrae'' was particularly funny when she roasted Poki's haters as she was livestreaming. Viewers can jump to 01:28:42, in the above clip for her reaction.

“This face makes more money than you’ll ever see in your life. Bro! You’re so hot for this! I mean she’s not wrong, you know. She looks so… like a normal person here. I cant believe people try to use this against her. These freaking crawly a** rat looking trash sewer stinky boys. Act like this (Pokimane’s selfie) is, what, below normal?"

Viewers react to Pokimane's tweet

Suffice to say, Pokimane's tweet elicited a plethora of reactions on Twitter, with some of them taking umbrage with her caption.

KNG Lane @ReliantLane @pokimanelol why u flexing money so much lately? its lowkey strange @pokimanelol why u flexing money so much lately? its lowkey strange

𝖘𝖑𝖆𝖚𝖌𝖍𝖙𝖊𝖗 ☠️ @miss__slaughter You won’t. @pokimanelol Flexing wealth is always massively cringe. And who are you kidding? Your bare face isn’t the face that makes you money. Lol. Try streaming/taking pics all the time without makeup & see how that works out for youYou won’t. @pokimanelol Flexing wealth is always massively cringe. And who are you kidding? Your bare face isn’t the face that makes you money. Lol. Try streaming/taking pics all the time without makeup & see how that works out for you 📉 You won’t.

NADINE THE MACHINE🌸 @MachineNadine



But bragging that you didnt have to work for it and that its all accrued based on your physicality and no notable skills...?



Narcissism from youth is going to ruin so many as they age. @pokimanelol Bragging about wealth during one of the most trying financial times in history is one thing.But bragging that you didnt have to work for it and that its all accrued based on your physicality and no notable skills...?Narcissism from youth is going to ruin so many as they age. @pokimanelol Bragging about wealth during one of the most trying financial times in history is one thing.But bragging that you didnt have to work for it and that its all accrued based on your physicality and no notable skills...?Narcissism from youth is going to ruin so many as they age.

A number of well-known influencers and Twitch streamers, meanwhile, spoke for Poki as they supported and commended her initiative to take on the dare given by JiDion.

Disc 🐐 @Diiscc @pokimanelol If you’re still in need of a lawyer, I’m your guy. Dms are open Poki @pokimanelol If you’re still in need of a lawyer, I’m your guy. Dms are open Poki 💪 https://t.co/TuV2gL1eoq

tina :D @TinaKitten @pokimanelol so true RT for clear skin and a million bucks @pokimanelol so true RT for clear skin and a million bucks

🔪susu @Susu_jpg @pokimanelol people hating on this always confused me because you don't even look bad without makeup and have nice skin. @pokimanelol people hating on this always confused me because you don't even look bad without makeup and have nice skin.

aria @AriaSaki



Really thought they were onto something using a candid shot... Like humans aren't supposed to look picture-perfect candidly or somethin 🙄 I'd love to see them in a candid photo cmon now hand it over 🥺🥺🥺 @pokimanelol Madge bc clear radiant skin AND rich.Really thought they were onto something using a candid shot... Like humans aren't supposed to look picture-perfect candidly or somethin 🙄 I'd love to see them in a candid photo cmon now hand it over 🥺🥺🥺 @pokimanelol Madge bc clear radiant skin AND rich. 👉😎👉Really thought they were onto something using a candid shot... Like humans aren't supposed to look picture-perfect candidly or somethin 🙄 I'd love to see them in a candid photo cmon now hand it over 🥺🥺🥺

Although the hate raid from JiDion’s brigade might be over, the discourse surrounding Pokimane might continue to persist. As of now, the beef between Imane and JiDionPremium has ended.

