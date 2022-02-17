“A lot of people were upset”: Pokimane responds strongly to backlash on her recent no-makeup look

Imane “Pokimane” posted a selfie on February 16, 2022, where she flaunted her makeup-less look to her followers and audience. She put up a very controversial headline for this selfie when she mentioned how she makes more with her face than any of her viewers would see in their lives.

Fast forward to the present day, the streamer spoke up regarding this tweet and how it managed to gain a lot of negative press. She clarified her stance on the subject and mentioned how it was taken out of context and fans continued to stay furious at the said tweet.

“I think it went this crazy because a lot of people were upset about it.”

pokimane @pokimanelol this face makes more money than you’ll ever see in your life this face makes more money than you’ll ever see in your life https://t.co/ZB1dtKexr8

Pokimane responds to the negative feedback she received for a recent tweet

After her drama with JiDionPremium was laid to rest, the Moroccan-Canadian Twitch superstar responded to her viewers about her fairly recent tweet which she posted on February 6th.

The streamer mentioned that JiDion had told her to tweet out an unfiltered pictured of herself. Beginning at 13:53, the conversation included JiDion telling Pokimane:

“If you keep that mindset of, like damn, I dont want to give anybody amunitiuon about me not being a 100%, when you do show yourself not at a 100% that’s gonna give them the ammunition to look! Bro, I say like, no b*lls, you should just like tweet out that picture of you. No, I mean like for real. You could be like 'this face makes more money than you’ll ever see in your life.' Jus talk your s**t!”

During her stream, Pokimane mentioned how JiDion told her to tweet out the picture, but did not expect the level of outreach the tweet had got. She said:

“JiDion dared me to tweet this. Oh my god! Yesterday, I turned off my stream, tweeted this, and I got off my phone for like, three hours. I came back three hours later and had like a hundred and fifty thousand likes. And I was like, huh? I just thought this would be like 30k likes.”

The streamer continued to talk by giving reasons behind the massive hate towards the tweet:

“Either because they’re like - women shouldnt be able use makeups! Or because they just dont know the context. Surprising amount of people who got mad maybe, because it went so viral kind of… its lowkey doing number."

She further added:

"So I think it maybe reached an audience that does not know the context at all, they do not know that people harass me with that photo, they dont know that its become like a meme to some extent and they dont know that in JiDion’s latest video he told me to post that.”

She concluded her statement by saying that she understood why people would get upset about the tweet she made:

“Dont get me wrong, like I do understand why people would be upset at others for flexing their wealth in general, but contextually like, do these same people get mad when YouTubers showcase their brand new lambos, like I am sure they dont really give a f**k, because most people that do that are mostly dudes and it’s become like widely acceptable."

Fans react to Pokimane’s recent tweet which gained a lot of backlash

The tweet in the discussion has gained a massive 343k likes and more than eight thousand quote tweets. People were very divided as expected, but there were a number of positive replies to the Twitch star's controversial tweet.

The tweet continues to gain traction the day after it was posted. It has been featured in a number of subreddits where viewers heavily criticized Pokimane's take at the situation.

