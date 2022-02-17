How many times has Pokimane been banned from Twitch?

Pokimane is one of the biggest streamers and content creators on the Purple Platform: Twitch. She’s been streaming on the platform since 2013, which makes her presence on the platform almost nine years long as of 2022.
Ever since her streaming career’s inception, the Twitch superstar has been caught up in many controversies and dramas, which may have resulted in a ban or suspension. As of 2022, the streamer has only been banned once.
Pokimane has been banned only once on Twitch
Pokimane was struck with a DMCA strike on her main Twitch channel on January 8, 2022. The Twitter account and website "StreamerBans," which tracks streamers' ban status, notified the audience about her ban.
It was the only suspension she has ever received and was a 48-hour-long ban. The ban garnered a lot of attention and is one of the most-liked tweets by the account StreamerBans.
During the infamous “react” meta, the streamer watched and binged ten hours worth of content, reacting to the animated series, Avatar: The Last Airbender. The streamer had a live audience of around twenty-five thousand viewers when her channel was taken down due to DMCA-related Terms of Service (ToS) violations.
About three minutes after the Twitter account "StreamerBans" posted the update, Pokimane too hopped up on Twitter and funnily notified her curious audience about her status.
She mentioned how the “fire nation” attacked her channel, referencing the show, and confirmed the 48-hour suspension from the platform. She then planned a 12-hour-long comeback stream for January 10, 2022.
The streamer further justified her ban by saying that she was not surprised by the strike and felt it was unfair. According to her, the ban was inevitable and held publishers of different copyrighted content more responsible for handling the ban towards streamers who react to the content on Twitch.
The first and only ban on the platform gained a lot of fan reactions towards the streamer. Several prominent streamers and her colleagues like Disguised Toast, Sykkuno, Austin, djWHEAT, and many others reacted to her temporary ban on the platform.
Soon after she was unbanned from the platform, the streamer was soon targeted by a fellow Twitch streamer and YouTuber, JiDionPremium, who brigaded her stream by sending in his viewers to spam “L + Ratio.”
This drama went on for a whole month but was resolved recently when JiDion uploaded a video to his main channel where both the streamers were seen sharing burgers and talking about the entire controversy.