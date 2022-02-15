What did former Twitch employee djWHEAT have to say on Pokimane’s recent DMCA ban?

Marcus “djWHEAT” had a few strong words against Twitch streaming personality Imane “Pokimane”. During a recent stream, the ex-Twitch employee talked about how Pokimane’s DMCA strike back in 2021 was one of the most shortsighted things he has seen on the Purple Platform.

He gave reason to his thoughts as he reacted to the latest MatPat’s video on YouTube which talked about reaction streamers and the meta surrounding it on Twitch.

djWHEAT takes a dig against Pokimane as he reacted to MatPat’s video about Twitch culture

djWHEAT had been livestreaming for around two and a half hours where he was watching videos that he was asked to react to by his audience. He came across MatPat’s video where he talked about Twitch handling different content metas and how Twitch handles the banning of streamers on the platform.

According to MatPat, Twitch streamers' react meta is the way to go for various streamers. The reasoning behind this rationale, according to him, was:

"Is it any surprise that the hottest things from 2021 to top of 2022 have been reacting to TV shows? It's easier to produce. You don't have to play anything or rely on audience participation. You can just sit there and watch a show that you enjoy, and you can really focus in on your witty banter."

As djWHEAT was four minutes into the said video, the topic of Pokimane came up, where she was banned for a few days as she was DMCA struck for watching the animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender.

The former Twitch executive said:

“Not afraid to say it. Was shocked at someone as large as Poki and a representative as a role model as Poki and runs a f***ing talent agency - RTS; actually one of the stupidest f***ing things I’ve seen in the history of this platform.”

WHEAT clarified by saying that Pokimane isn't the only streamer who made such a decision. There are others too:

“I am not saying she’s the only one who did it. Lots of people did some really f***ing stupid things. Most of them are in this category. Like, yes. I mean… let’s be real, lots of stupid…”

He concluded his remarks by stating:

“This one, I just like… I can never understand why anyone would ever take the risk. I don't get it. I not only think it is disrespectful, but it's lazy, and again, I don't know why you would blow up your agency, your own content, your relationship with Twitch.”

The former Twitch executive continued to react to the entire video for the next forty-odd minutes and gave more thoughts regarding the subject. He subsequently called quits for the day after streaming for four and a half hours.

Fans react to djWHEAT’s remarks about Pokimane’s DMCA strike

Fans were pretty divided as to what WHEAT had to say regarding Poki’s recent ban. Most argued that it wouldn't matter to Pokimane as she got a two-day vacation.

djWHEAT is a 45-year-old American shout caster and former executive who worked at Twitch. He was the Director of Creative Development at Twitch and worked there from 2011 until January 2022.

He rose to fame back in late 2000s, where he won multiple tournaments which included games like Quake III Arena. He currently streams on Twitch and talks about various happenings around the streaming sphere.

Edited by Saman